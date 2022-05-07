ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Guess which GOP politician showed up maskless to Bob Dole’s funeral

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

The funeral of the late former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole was attended by many of his peers in Congress.

Dole, who had announced in February he was being treated for advanced lung cancer, passed away on December 5th.

President Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Hanks and more gathered to honor Dole’s funeral on Friday, at an event that was - due to Dole making it the grand age of 98 - filled with a lot of very old people.

But there was one individual in particular present at the event who has been getting tons of attention for noticeably being one of the only people without a face mask: Ted Cruz

“Almost everyone else is wearing a mask at Bob Doles funeral, but not …..” wrote Molly-Jong Fast on Twitter.

“So many people wearing masks at bob doles funeral because it’s a confined space filled with elderly people,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“The only place he wore a mask was when he went to Cancun not because it was mandated but because he was hoping people wouldn't recognize him,” read a tweet in response.

Another wrote, “He's not there to pay respects. He's there for photos like this one that appeals to his base and endangers people around him.”

Another took aim at his choice of funeral attire: “Yep. Cruz's even wearing an electric blue suit so he'll "pop" in photos amidst the crowd in more traditional black. Yeah, black is no longer de rigueur for funerals but he COULD have respected the solemnity of the occasion by wearing a more subdued color like grey or navy blue.”

Comments / 1226

Silvernow
12-10

Sure we do and we have. However this was a very large crowded indoor gathering with many at risk elderly people including the widow, which I noticed was masked. Out of courtesy and respect he should have worn a mask. However Cruz knows nothing about respect or courtesy.

Reply(152)
268
Donna Sullivan
12-10

Hes such a low life...I watched a good bit of the funeral, glad I didnt notice him...I did notice that all of the people I saw had masks on...some people just do not care about the lives and health of others.Sad but true.

Reply(59)
203
Kenneth Kauffman
12-10

Come on man… The president, Vice President governors and many mayors of blue states show up unmasked at events all the time and we never hear about it from the mainstream media!

Reply(50)
211
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Bob Dole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Gop#Maskless#Senate#Mollyjongfast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Ricky Gervais intro to Piers Morgan’s Donald Trump interview is one of the ‘worst things he’s done this year’, viewers say

Piers Morgan’s new show Uncensored aired on for the first time on TalkTV today (25 April), with a special introduction from comedian Ricky Gervais. In the surprise cameo ahead of the British broadcaster’s highly publicised Donald Trump interview, Gervais appeared briefly to wish Morgan “good luck” with his new series, which Morgan promises will “cancel cancel culture”.In the video Gervais said: “The producers of Piers Morgan’s new show contacted me and asked me if I’d like to be a guest. I said, ‘Definitely not.’”He added: “They said would you mind doing a quick video wishing him luck? I said,...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

If Republicans overturn abortion rights, their next move sounds even more terrifying

If the Republican Party happens to overturn Roe v Wade, their hinted-at next move sounds even more terrifying - a federal ban on abortion rights.According to a leaked report last week, the legal right to an abortion could be removed by the Supreme Court.In conversation with USA Today, Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, who served as a senator of Kentucky since 1985, appeared to suggest that if Roe is overturned, a ban could be pursued on a federal level. "If the leaked opinion became the final opinion, legislative bodies—not only at the state level but at the federal level—certainly could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Benedict Cumberbatch wears t-shirt supporting Roe v. Wade during SNL

Benedict Cumberbatch wore a t-shirt that showcased his support for abortion rights in a very public way. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star took on the hosting duties at Saturday Night Live for the second time this weekend. He first took on the job in November 2016.To close out the night, Cumberbatch appeared onstage with musical guest Arcade Fire and various SNL cast members. There he could be seen alongside stars such as Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, and Cecily Strong all wearing white T-shirts with 1973 written in blue and red...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Today's Wordle answer changed as New York Times blames 'unintentional coincidence'

The New York Times issued a statement Monday morning regarding a Wordle answer that some users found inappropriate in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.For players that have not updated their Wordle browser, it was a bit shocking to find today's answer was "fetus". This was the original answer creator Josh Wardle coded into the game long before last week's news hit stands.When the New York Times bought Wordle in January, it changed the original coded answers Wardle had created in order to re-set the game, remove expletives, and change the spelling to American English. Sign up...
TECHNOLOGY
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy