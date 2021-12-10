ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Justice Dept launches expansive probe into short-selling -sources

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
New York (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an expansive criminal investigation into short selling by hedge funds and research firms, according to three people familiar with the matter. Investigators are probing the relationships among the hedge funds and firms that publish negative reports on...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

