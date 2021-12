Sergio Perez says he did what he had to do to help Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen win the world title at Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Gand Prix.Perez held up Lewis Hamilton enough to take serious time out of the Mercedes, and it helped Verstappen get back in touch with his title rival during the middle part of the race. Hamilton pulled away in the latter stages before late drama, when a safety car period brought them back together and the race director Michael Masi hurriedly restarted the racing in the final lap, when Verstappen overtook Hamilton to clinch the...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO