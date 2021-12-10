Raiders P AJ Cole went from lining up job outside football to one of NFL’s top punters

AJ Cole wasn’t expecting to make it in NFL. Now he’s chasing an NFL record.

Thursday was a banner day for the Raiders kick squad. Both kicker Daniel Carlson and punter AJ Cole signed four-year extensions with the team. Two men whose NFL career began in very different ways are now set for years as one of the league’s top duos.

While Carlson was a fifth-round pick – which is a high selection for a special teamer – Cole’s NFL career almost didn’t happen at all. In fact, he came to the Raiders trying to beat out their own fifth-round pick, Johnny Townsend. Not a recipe for success in most cases.

In addition, Cole had already been turned away by other NFL teams and was only in Oakland as a minicamp tryout. It was his basically he makes this team or he starts life outside of football.

“There was definitely some times when it was dark for me when I just wasn’t getting the opportunities that I wanted. When I really just had to ask myself am I good enough, is this really worth it to just keep pushing and keep going on,” said Cole.

“Just so thankful to be here because there were definitely some times when I didn’t think I was good enough. Where I really felt like hanging it up. I was just talking earlier when I came to the tryout in 2019, I had a job lined up with IBM. That’s how little confidence I kind of had in the process. Not just that I didn’t believe in myself, it’s just so hard to make it.

There’s 32 of these jobs in the world and there are so many talented guys out there. I just think in order to make it in this business you have to be good and really lucky and I’ve been both of those things. I’ve just been so blessed and thankful for everything I’ve been through.”

Cole would first make the offseason roster, giving him his first step in proving he belonged. He would then beat out Townsend who was the incumbent punter. At which point he needed to prove to the Raiders that he was more than just a placeholder.

Now in his third year, Cole has not only proven his worth – both as a punter and a holder for field goals – he is staring down NFL greatness.

Currently, Cole is averaging 51.1 yards per punt which, if he could maintain it, would finish him tied for second in NFL history with none other than former Raiders great Shane Lechler. The only average better belonged to Sammy Baugh (52.9).

For Cole, though, he’s all about the net average. That and simply pinning the opposing team near their own goal line.

“I don’t really look at the gross so much, I’m really working on the net,” said Cole. “And really at the end of the day, my job whenever I go out there is to start the defense as close to the goal line as possible. That’s my number one priority. My number one priority is putting the defense in the best position to go out there and win games. So, if we punt from the 40-yard-line the rest of the season, that’s what it’s going to be. I’m not out there chasing that because that’s not my ultimate goal. I don’t think it’s too much of a big deal.”

At this moment Cole’s net average sits at 42.8 which isn’t top five in the NFL in the category but would be the second-best net average in a season in Raiders history. Lechler, of course, has the record with his 2009 season at 43.85 net yards per punt.

And let us also not forget his holding work which has helped Carlson to have two fantastic seasons and thus the reason the two sat at the podium together on Thursday to discuss their four-year extensions. As Cole said, “A rising tide raises all boats.”