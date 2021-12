It's not actually winter until December 21st, and I don't know where you live, but it was cold as balls here in East Texas on Saturday. Granted it was back up to the 60s today, but from the looks of this video and the sound of the tease, Pecos & The Rooftops are about to raise the temp a few degrees -- regardless the season or where you call home -- with their newest banger, "Last Night’s Lashes."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO