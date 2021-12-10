ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Google Play Games is on its way to Windows

By Aaron Astle
pocketgamer.biz
 4 days ago

Google made an unexpected appearance during the 2021 Game Awards, with the announcement that Google Play Games will be coming to Windows in 2022. As one of the biggest gaming ecosystems, bringing Google Play Games to PCs, laptops and tablets will enable play without...

www.pocketgamer.biz

Comments / 0

