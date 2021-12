Has anyone got any storylines they’d like to see happen? (Apart from characters you don’t like coming to an untimely death lol! 😂) I think I would like a little less focus on the teens this year (apart from some Aadi/Dev conflict!), just because we saw so much this year and I’d like to see some other characters get a chance! Apart from that I hope David kicks Max the hell out, but he’ll probably starts throwing David around the room for about a year and he’ll forgive him when he should kick him the hell out lol. I hope Audrey buys back the salon and they get rid of the barbers and we get to see more of the Platts simply because I like them the most lol, and I hope Sam starts to speak again soon! I also wouldn’t mind a storyline for Kelly and Aadi if they do decide to do more teen stuff rather than Asha/Nina/Summer for now!

