Akufo-Addo not committed to corruption fight - Fred Agbenyo

By Bernice Ansah
primenewsghana.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputy Director of International Relations for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fred Agbenyo, has stated that the government is not committed and willing to fight corruption in the country. The Special Prosecutor, Office of the Special Prosecutor while addressing a gathering at an event to mark the International Anti-Corruption...

www.primenewsghana.com

primenewsghana.com

Mere corruption allegation not enough to hang my appointees – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said his government has undertaken some of the boldest initiatives since independence to reform and strengthen the capacity of the nation’s institutions to tackle corruption in the public sector. According to President Akufo-Addo, his administration has fought corruption not in words, but in concrete deeds.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
primenewsghana.com

Akufo-Addo promises not to change electoral laws before 2024 elections

Nana Akufo-Addo has assured peace stakeholders at a forum in Accra that he will abide by the ECOWAS protocol that bars a sitting President from changing electoral rules of a country six months to an election. President Akufo-Addo promised that he will hand over power to the next administration peacefully...
POLITICS
primenewsghana.com

Akufo-Addo announces Farmer Database Scheme to fight fertilizer smuggling

The government is working towards establishing a Farmer Database Scheme to track the subsidised fertiliser distribution programme to halt smuggling. The Ministry of Food and Agriculture will also take the biometric data of beneficiary farmers to aid in authentication. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced this at the 2021 National...
AGRICULTURE
primenewsghana.com

Akufo-Addo to address the nation next week- Dr. Nsiah Asare

Presidential Advisor on Health Dr. Nsiah Asare said President Akufo-Addo will by next week address the nation. He said he will speak on the various measures put in place to stem the spread of Covid-19 during the festive season. Dr. Nsiah Asare said Executive Instruments are being prepared to back...
PUBLIC HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

Ghanaians roast Peace Hyde for praising Akufo-Addo’s economic management

Popular British Ghanaian media personality, Peace Hyde, has incurred the wrath of Ghanaians for making a Facebook post that sought to praise President Nana Akufo-Addo’s management of Ghana’s economy. Among other things, the Forbes Africa writer wrote on her timeline on December 4 that Nana Akufo-Addo has repositioned Ghana in...
AFRICA
primenewsghana.com

Akufo-Addo bans his Ministers, Deputies Ministers from travelling abroad

President Nana Akufo-Addo has placed a temporary overseas travel ban on all Ministers of State and their deputies at least for the next one month. According to pro-government Asaase Radio, travels outside Ghana for serious medical emergencies are exempt from this directive. It is not clear what has informed the...
AFRICA
