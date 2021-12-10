ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoe Cassavetes and Ileana Makri Release a Fine Jewelry Ode to Greek History

By Liana Satenstein
 4 days ago
This past year, Zoe Cassavetes gave new meaning to the phrase “heritage jewelry.” The director joined her love of jewelry with her Greek roots in a collaboration with jewelry designer Ileana Makri. The two created a capsule collection of jewelry that celebrates Greek history, specifically the 200th anniversary of the Greek...

