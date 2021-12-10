CPW and Denver Zoo team up to save endangered species in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Denver Zoo have joined forces in an effort to protect one of Colorado's endangered species—the boreal toad.

Boreal toads have experienced what CPW is calling a "dramatic decline" in population over the last two decades as a result of habitat loss and illness.

“Boreal toads are in a lot of trouble, but their numbers are still relatively strong even though their population is in decline,” said Stefan Ekernas, Rocky Mountain/Great Plains Program Director at Denver Zoo.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife has done a tremendous amount of work on the conservation of boreal toads for almost 30 years, and we’re excited to join in the effort to help the species make a meaningful recovery while there’s still time,” he said.

A team of conservation and amphibian experts from Denver Zoo collected 95 boreal toads from the Native Aquatic Species Restoration Facility (NASRF) in Alamosa on Wednesday, according to a news release.

These toads will be part of a breading program at the zoo which aims to reintroduce 20,000 toads to the state.

Photo Courtesy: The Denver Zoo

“We have had success in the past producing boreal toad eggs and tadpoles at NASRF, but it is challenging, and with the increasing need for more animals, we need to step up breeding and reintroduction efforts,” said Harry Crockett, Native Species Aquatic Species Coordinator for CPW in the release.

“This is a great opportunity for boreal toad conservation and collaboration with a strong conservation partner in Denver Zoo. We will really benefit from their expertise, experience in the conservation, and breeding of boreal toads and other endangered amphibian species," he said.

Photo Courtesy: The Denver Zoo

The zoo and CPW expect that the project will take years to finish, but are hopeful that it will help bring the boreal toad population back to healthy levels.