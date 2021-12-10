ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate To Mitigate Spread Of Omicorn

By Ben Scheffer
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has reinstated an indoor mask mandate that will be effective from Dec. 13 to Jan. 15, 2022, in an effort to mitigate the spread of the Omicron variant. Hochul says that businesses already requiring customers to prove their vaccination status are exempt from...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here on Dec. 31

Over the last few months, officials across the U.S. have issued a number of COVID vaccine mandates to try to mitigate a summer surge brought on by the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. These policies seemed to have had an effect: Coronavirus cases had been falling from their summer highs as summer transitioned to fall. Unfortunately, things are once again moving in the wrong direction. Numbers are back on the rise throughout the country, with a 14 percent increase overall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Now, officials are announcing more vaccine mandates to try to stave off the next outbreak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
WNYT

Hochul brings back statewide mask mandate in New York

The mask mandate is returning to New York. Gov. Hochul announced Friday morning that masks will be required in all indoor public places. The exception is if a business or venue has a vaccine requirement. The new mandate will be effective Dec. 13 to Jan. 15. After that, the state...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Oneida County to reinstate indoor mask mandate Monday

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. on Thursday instituted an indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, as well as a temperature check requirement for various banquet type events, effective 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13.  The new measures are needed because the county’s COVID-19 numbers, including new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, have been on a continuing upswing recently, Picente said,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Restaurants#Reinstated#Omicron#The Associated Press#New Yorkers#Cnbc
flackbroadcasting.com

Governor Hochul mandates mask wearing in all indoor public spaces until further notice

Increasing hospitalizations caused by people suffering severe complications of COVID are to blame for the latest statewide mask mandate issued via Governor Kathy Hochul. The announcement was revealed Friday and will be re-assessed by state officials come January 15. "As Governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy,” Governor Hochul said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Must Return $5.1 Million From COVID Book Deal, Ethics Committee Says

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday. “JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.” Last month, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it. Now, the commissioners could try to force Cuomo to repay the publisher. Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
PUBLIC HEALTH
neworleanssun.com

Update: New York to reintroduce mask mandate for public indoor settings

Since Thanksgiving on Nov. 25, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43 percent and hospitalizations have increased by 29 percent, according to a release by the state government. "We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Axios

California to reinstate mask mandate for indoor public spaces

California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said Monday that the state will reinstate a mask mandate in all indoor public spaces starting on Wednesday, Reuters reports. Why it matters: The move comes amid rising concern about the Omicron variant, which has led to an uptick in cases in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
islipbulletin.net

Governor Hochul announces new mask mandate to help curb 'winter surge'

In a press release, Governor Kathy Hochul announced masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. This determination is based on the State's weekly seven-day case rate as well as increasing hospitalizations, the press release said. The new business and venue requirements extend to both patrons and staff. This measure is effective Dec. 13, 2021 until Jan. 15, 2022, after which the State will re-evaluate based on current conditions. The new measure brings added layers of mitigation during the holidays when more time is spent indoors shopping, gathering, and visiting holiday-themed destinations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

Hochul’s renewed mask mandate in New York officially begins

NEW YORK CITY — Masks are back in New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s order that businesses require mask wearing or implement a vaccine mandate began Monday. However, the enforcement and impact of the new order remains unclear. Hochul underscored during a press conference the mandate was a temporary measure to avoid more serious precautions like capacity […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy