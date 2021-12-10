ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China’s Global Hybrid War

By Brahma Chellaney
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world’s largest, strongest and longest-surviving dictatorship, contemporary China lacks the rule...

Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
#War
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
The Growing Danger of U.S. Ambiguity on Taiwan

Biden Must Make America’s Commitment Clear to China—and the World. Over the past year, the questions of whether China will forcibly move against Taiwan and how best to deter Chinese aggression have moved to the center of debates about U.S. foreign policy. This is due to a combination of factors. Officials and analysts in Washington increasingly recognize that China now has the capability to fight a war with the United States over Taiwan—a notion that once seemed far-fetched. There is also a growing sense among American observers that Chinese President Xi Jinping, having suffered few consequences for his crackdown in Hong Kong and his aggressive moves in the South China Sea and convinced that the United States is in inexorable decline, feels emboldened to force the pace of unification with Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China praises Pakistan for being against ‘politicisation’ of sports amid diplomatic boycott of Olympics

China has praised Pakistan for staying away from the “politicisation” of sports as the country faces a string of diplomatic boycotts from the US, UK, Canada and Australia over the upcoming Winter Olympics scheduled in China in February.Nong Rong, China’s envoy to Pakistan, said in a tweet on Sunday that Pakistan’s position “to oppose any form of politicisation of sports is highly appreciated”.“The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for the posturing and grandstanding of politicians. China is ready to deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympics to the world!”The Chinese ambassador’s statement comes just days after...
SPORTS
Washington Times

Pacific chief says China’s military buildup largest since World War II

China’s buildup of military forces is the largest the world has seen since World War II and has driven Australia and other nations around the world to seek closer security ties to the United States, according to the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Adm. John Aquilino also said the...
MILITARY
Crisis Stability as a Priority in U.S.-China Relations

Arms control with China will look very different from arms control with Russia. Prospects for U.S.-China arms control run hot and cold. China continues to vociferously oppose the recent Australia-UK-U.S. agreement to cooperate on Australia’s acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines. And over the past six months there have been three significant revelations by open-source intelligence showing a major expansion of China’s strategic arsenal, along with an annual U.S.. Department of Defence report on China estimating it will have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030.
FOREIGN POLICY
ARTnews

Earliest Gold-Plated Bronze Buddha Statues Found in China’s Shaanxi Province

Two statues that archaeologists said qualify as the oldest known gold-plated bronze Buddha statues found in China were unearthed in the province of Shaanxi. News of the statues was reported in the Chinese state-run media last week. According to the news agency Xinhua, the dig was overseen by the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology. Archaeologists found the objects in Chengren Village, and they believe the statues date back to the Eastern Han Dynasty, which lasted from 25 C.E. to 220 C.E. Alongside the statues, archaeologists also found ancient pottery. Both statues are small enough to be held in a person’s palm—one measures just...
CHINA
The China Threat and Lessons From the Collapse of the Soviet Union

This month marks 30 years since the USSR collapsed voluntarily. It’s rare in world history that such a militarily powerful empire disappears without going to war. The Soviet Union had 12,000 strategic nuclear warheads, 260 divisions with 50,000 tanks, 7,000 combat aircraft, 370 submarines (including 94 tactical nuclear attack submarines) and some 260 principal surface combatants. Western intelligence assessments until almost the very end continued to see it as a power with few real weaknesses. As late as 1986 the then deputy director of the CIA, Robert Gates, told me that the Soviet Union was poised to outstrip America in military power.
POLITICS
U.S., Australia Increasing Tech Transfer to Take on China

With Beijing creating discord in the Indo-Pacific region, the United States and Australia are tightening their alliance to take on the Chinese dragon. While Washington and Canberra already share a close bond through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, news of a new trilateral security agreement between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom recently sent out shock waves.
POLITICS
US-China semiconductor war heats up

South Korea is being treated as if it's a vassal of the USA. When will Seoul find the courage to stand up to Uncle Sam's bullying and manipulation?. South Korea's industrial conglomerate SK Hynix recently announced that it was investing in an enormous semiconductor facility in China. The planned factory is a logical business choice. China is the world's largest market for semiconductors, and there are few other countries as dependent upon exports and sales to it than neighbouring South Korea.
FOREIGN POLICY
Time

Does the Global Scramble to Contain Omicron Show that China's COVID Zero Approach is Simply Better?

Countries across the world scrambled this week to impose border and travel curbs after the new omicron variant emerged. In China, it was business as usual. While scientists race to figure out whether the Covid-19 variant first sequenced in South Africa will pose a bigger problem than the highly infectious delta strain, countries ranging from the U.K. and Israel to Japan erred on the side of caution. They put in place preemptive defenses and travel restrictions designed to keep the variant out, rather than betting on omicron being a flash in the pan. It’s a calculus Beijing didn’t have to consider.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EU launches new USD 340bn global connectivity strategy to counter China's BRI

Brussels [Belgium], December 2 (ANI): The European Commission (EC) has announced a new USD 340-billion global strategy to boost sustainable links around the world called Global Gateway, a move being seen as a counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). "We aim to mobilize investees up to 300 billion...
ECONOMY
China's low-carbon strategy a boost for global green development

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's low-carbon path serves as a boost for green development globally, noted participants in the 2021 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou). Themed "Whence and Whither - Unprecedented Changes in the World and China and the CPC," the event, scheduled from Dec. 1-4 in the southern Chinese...
CHINA

