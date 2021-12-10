ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

New Autism Clinic For Children Opens In Oshkosh

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

OSHKOSH, Wis., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum, opened the doors this week to a new clinic in Oshkosh, WI. The center is focused on early intervention for young children and offers evaluation, diagnosis, therapy, and family support services.

Caravel's clinical professionals specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy. ABA therapy is evidence-based treatment that helps children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence. Rooted in positive reinforcement, ABA therapy is recognized for its effectiveness by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"ABA is life-changing," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "It helps children reach their greatest potential, but there is a shortage of providers. At Caravel, we believe that children deserve the best possible care, so we are investing in communities to bring resources and expertise to families where this need is present."

Caravel was founded in Green Bay, WI. The new Oshkosh center is led by clinic director Abby Amacher, MA, BCBA, LBA. Amacher has worked with children with autism since 2008. "We are committed to delivering specialized care that yields the best outcomes, especially in areas that have been underserved," said Amacher. "So we are thrilled to open a center to serve families across Winnebago and Green Lake counties. The new Oshkosh clinic dramatically expands our capacity to help local families by creating an environment outside the home where children can get treatment and work on peer skills."

Caravel's clinic is located at 1306 South Main Street. Caravel invites parents and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy to call 608-888-2663 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-autism-clinic-for-children-opens-in-oshkosh-301442462.html

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

New vaccine clinic in Candor opening up this Saturday

CANDOR, N.Y. (WENY) - A new vaccine clinic in Tioga County has been announced this Saturday, December 18th, in Candor. It will be held at Candor Elementary School at 2 Academy Street. From 9:30 AM to 12 PM, children ages 5 to 11 can receive the Pfizer vaccine. On that...
CANDOR, NY
WAAY-TV

New community care clinic opening Monday in Tanner

On Monday, Athens-Limestone Hospital will open its community care center in Tanner. Those in the Limestone County community say Tanner really needed a health care clinic. For those that live on the south end of U.S. 31, they’d have to go to Decatur or Athens to get care, but on Monday, that will change.
TANNER, AL
TheStreet

Caravel Autism Health Brings New Children's Clinic To Families On Milwaukee's Near South Side

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equitable access to high-quality autism care can make all the difference in the world for a young child, which is why Caravel Autism Health has just opened a new clinic serving families on Milwaukee's near south side. The facility, located at 1020 W. Historic Mitchell Street, offers a comprehensive range of services including evaluation, diagnosis, treatment, and family support.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum#Family Support#Caravel Autism Health#Applied Behavior Analysis#Aba#Ma#Bcba#Lba#Caravelautism Com
newscenter1.tv

Monument Health prepares to open new dialysis clinic

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Monument Health is preparing to open a new facility in Rapid City that will make treatment easier for their dialysis patients. The new 16,000 square foot outpatient dialysis clinic at Dakota Market Square near the old K-Mart is replacing the old dialysis location on Flormann Street.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
kyma.com

Significant improvement in early detection of autism in children

(KYMA, KECY) - New CDC studies show early detection of autism in children has improved. Between 2010 and 2014, detection of autism in kids younger than four increased 50%. Those numbers include children diagnosed with autism or given special education. Experts say that's good news because early intervention can lead...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Rutgers

U.S. Autism Rate Is One in 44, New Jersey Rate Is One in 35 Among 8-Year-Old Children

New Jersey’s autism rate is higher than the national average, according to Rutgers contributors to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Study. The autism rate among 8-year-old children in the United States is one in 44 and one in 35 in New Jersey, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that included researchers at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.
HEALTH
TheStreet

The Value Summit At Year Five: Reinventing The Health Care Experience

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) partnered with Ochsner Health to present the 5th Annual Value Summit on October 29, 2021 in collaboration with the American Medical Group Association (AMGA). The Fifth Annual Value Summit virtually convened a stellar lineup of clinicians, pharmacists, administrators, and...
TheStreet

Acadia Healthcare Forms Joint Venture With SCL Health To Build A New Behavioral Health Facility In Denver Metro Area

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) - Get Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Report today announced that it has formed a joint venture with SCL Health, one of Colorado's premier healthcare systems. The new partnership will build a new 144-bed facility in the Denver area. The new freestanding behavioral health hospital will expand comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services to address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in the Denver metro area. The facility is expected to open in the middle of 2023.
DENVER, CO
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh school board to vote on new school name

OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A new middle school in Oshkosh should be named for suffragist Jessie Jack Hooper, according to a recommendation to the school board, which is expected to vote on the matter Wednesday. Also, the other two finalists – EAA founder Paul Poberezny and civil rights activist Vel...
OSHKOSH, WI
Magnolia State Live

Doctor said his services were terminated at Mississippi hospital for treating patients with ivermectin

A Mississippi doctor said he was fired from his job at a Yazoo County hospital for prescribing ivermectin to some of his patients. Emergency room physician Dr. John Witcher, who is part of the Mississippi Against Mandates, a group of doctors opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, said Baptist Memorial Hospital in Yazoo City has terminated his contract as an independent contractor.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
pahomepage.com

UPMC opens new heart and vascular clinic in Chambersburg

The office delivers medical, interventional, and surgical expertise and provides top-quality heart and vascular treatments. Heart disease is the leading cause of death nationally, and UPMC leaders say they want to bring national care to central Pennsylvanians.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
southsoundmag.com

New Senior Clinic Opens in South Hill

Sound Family Medicine recently opened an all-new Senior Clinic on Dec. 1 in Puyallup’s South Hill. South Sound patients can expect a concierge-level of service by a dedicated team of health care professionals. Led by providers, Dr. Sean Stout, MD and Tracie Jefferson, PA-C, the clinic offers an approachable...
SOUTH HILL, WA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy