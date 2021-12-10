ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Report 2021: India Is A Hotbed Of Opportunities For IoT Providers As It's IoT Ecosystem Is Expected To Continue Growing To Offer Entire New Streams Of Revenue

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Internet of Things (IoT) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian internet of things (IoT) market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13.2% from 2020 to 2025

This report includes market sizing across the entire IoT value chain, such as hardware, connectivity protocols, application and platforms, system integration, and consulting services, and covers market trends affecting the IoT market in terms of innovation and deployment, including Mega Trends and technology trends.

The study also shares insights on the IoT market by industry vertical and application/use case, identifying the key domains with the highest investment in IoT deployment. The report maps the opportunity universe for IoT vendors within the IoT value chain and presents high-potential business applications and key market verticals for revenue opportunities.

IoT adoption is growing in India, but enterprises struggle with legacy setups, connectivity protocols, and high costs associated with large-scale IoT deployment. IoT vendors can help enterprises in their digital transformation, including automation, by offering their global expertise and portfolio of IoT products and services.

Apart from developing in-house capabilities, vendors should partner with value ecosystem participants to capitalize on advanced technologies, such as Big Data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, new connectivity protocols, and blockchain, to stay ahead of the curve and address the rising demand for IoT solutions.

India is a hotbed of opportunities for IoT providers, and the country's IoT ecosystem is expected to continue growing to offer entire new streams of revenue.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Internet of Things (IoT) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Definition of IoT
  • Segment Definition
  • Vertical Definition

3. Growth Environment

  • Key Highlights
  • Changing Market Dynamics
  • Key Challenges During the COVID-19 Pandemic
  • The Indian M2M Market's Connections (Cellular IoT Connectivity)
  • Quarterly M2M Revenue (2017-2021)
  • Pandemic Impact on M2M Revenue Forecast
  • IoT Market Revenue Forecast (2020-2025)
  • Top Predictions for 2021
  • Top Trends Shaping the Future of the IoT Industry

4. Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

  • COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
  • Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
  • World GDP Growth Under Different Scenarios
  • COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
  • Economic Outlook and Evolution of India
  • 2021-2022 Economic Predictions of India
  • PESTEL Analysis of the IoT Industry
  • Impact of Macroeconomic Trends on the IoT Industry

5. Key Market Trends

  • Impact of Key Market Trends on the IoT Industry
  • Trend 1 - Pandemic-triggered Changes in Enterprise Behavior Increase IoT Adoption
  • Trend 2 - Management Focus on Automation Using IoT to Gain Momentum in Process Efficiencies
  • Trend 3 - Enterprises Value Cost, ROI, and Security in IoT Solutions
  • Trend 4 - Enterprises Deploy IoT Solutions in Few Critical Business Areas
  • Trend 5 - Need for Flexible Pricing Options Based on Client Requirements
  • Trend 6 - CIOs Are Key Stakeholders in Purchasing IoT Solutions
  • Trend 7 - High Reliance on System Integrators and Hardware Providers for IoT Adoption
  • Trend 8 - Widespread Web Presence Is Vital to Influencing Key Decision-makers
  • Trend 9 - Vendor's Understanding of Business/Industry Models Is Essential for IoT Users

6. Key Technology Trends

  • Key Technology Trends in the IoT Industry
  • Impact of Technology Trends on the IoT Industry

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers for the IoT Industry
  • Growth Restraints for the IoT Industry
  • Key Participants in the IoT Value Chain
  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • M2M Connections Forecast
  • IoT Market by Component
  • IoT Market by Vertical
  • Cellular IoT Market by Vertical
  • Non-cellular IoT Market by Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Application/Use Case
  • Revenue Forecast by Application/Use Case - Cellular IoT Market
  • Revenue Forecast by Application/Use Case - Non-cellular IoT Market
  • Mega Trend 1 - Cellular Connectivity Increases Low-power IoT Devices Adoption
  • Mega Trend 2 - Edge Computing Boosts 5G Use Cases
  • Mega Trend 3 - Big Data and Advanced Analytics Drive Precision in IoT
  • Mega Trend 4 - Advanced Capabilities and Innovation Create Competitive Differentiation in Technology Vendors
  • Mega Trend 5 - IoT Optimizes the Omnichannel Experience and Supply Chain in Retail
  • Mega Trend 6 - AI-IoT in Mobility Offers Deep Dive Insights and Operational Data
  • Mega Trend 7 - IoT for Smart Cities and Urbanization

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Private Long-term Evolution (P-LTE) for Enhanced Security
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Real-time Operational Intelligence for Heightened Risk and Compliance Management
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Visual Matrix Solutions for Improved CX
  • Growth Opportunity 4 - IoT as a Service for Smart Diagnostics Laboratories

9. Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ea9n12

