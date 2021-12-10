ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Tenorshare ICareFone Transfer: Transfer WhatsApp From Android To IPhone Without Effort

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare has renamed their software called iCareFone Transfer (iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer), which provides the easiest and most effective way to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone without effort.

Major features of iCareFone Transfer:

  1. Convenient & Fast to Transfer WhatsAppThere are many ways to transfer WhatsApp, but most of them are time-consuming and labor-intensive. iCareFone Transfer provides a new method to solve the problem that users need to transmit urgently. It supports to transfer WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business messages and attachments from Android to iPhone 13 with one click, which enhances WhatsApp users' convenience of data transmission.
  2. One-Click to Backup & Restore WhatsApp & WhatsApp Business Chats to PC and MaciCareFone Transfer surpasses the official solution for WhatsApp chat backup from iPhone/Android to computer/Mac with amazing speed. Only one-click, WhatsApp, and WhatsApp Business chat will be backed up to users' PC/Mac.It also supports downloading and restoring WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to iPhone.
  3. Export Backup of WhatsApp & WhatsApp Business messages and links to HTML.iCareFone Transfer makes it possible to export WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business chats, contacts, photos, or other data as a file for viewing. The messages and links can be exported as HTML. All users' data can be exported optionally, saving their time from the very beginning.

What are the new updates?

  1. Change the name to ICareFone transfer.
  2. Fix known bugs.
  3. Online informatization of iOS devices.
  4. .net repair tool (2.1.1) integration.
  5. Downloader update.

Price and CompatibilityFor personal 1-5 devices, it is available at $19.95. You also can buy the Lifetime license at $49.95.Support languages: English, German, Spanish, French, Russian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese, Arabic, Korean, Dutch, Italian.Latest iOS/iPadOS 15 and Android 11 compatible.

About TenorshareTenorshare's focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows and Mac platforms and core technology study. They provide users with solutions for device content management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials. Today, Tenorshare's products and services are trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc

MULTIMEDIA:VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVbxBcD7-1w

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenorshare-icarefone-transfer-transfer-whatsapp-from-android-to-iphone-without-effort-301442375.html

SOURCE Tenorshare Co Ltd

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately On Your iPhone, According To Privacy Experts

In your never-ending quest to keep your iPhone and other tech devices as secure as possible, you might make assumptions about the danger of certain apps, while overlooking the real dangers of others. Given how often we hear about privacy concerns with Facebook and Instagram (just two examples), it’s perfectly understandable why you might be more suspicious of social media apps. But they aren’t the only ones that are contributing to a less safe situation for you, according to privacy experts. Yousun Allen, CEO at Yosun UV Printer, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the one app you should delete immediately on your iPhone. And it’s probably not the one you think.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whatsapp Business#Android 11#Whatsapp Transfer#Convenient Fast#Iphone Android#Google Drive#Html#Icarefone#Ios#Downloader#Compatibilityfor#Lifetime#German#Spanish#Russian#Japanese#Chinese#Korean#Dutch#Italian
BGR.com

Dangerous Android scam drains your bank account with one phone call

Android device owners now have another scam to watch out for as a dangerous malware campaign spreads to new regions. Cybersecurity experts from Cleafy say that they have seen a spike in Android remote access trojan (RAT) infections over the past year. According to Cleafy, BRATA – a malware first discovered in Brazil – has made its way to Italy. Hackers are using the trojan to steal banking details from Android users and then drain their bank accounts.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is a tech and Apple expert. And this is the app he says he recommends all iPhone users delete immediately.
CELL PHONES
HackRead

About 10 million Android devices found infected with Cynos malware

In total, researchers have identified around 190 malware-infected games, some of which were designed to specifically target Russian users, whereas some targeted Chinese and foreign users. Researchers from Doctor Web have shared details of a mobile campaign that infected at least 9.3 million Android devices. Reportedly, a new class of...
CELL PHONES
Sunderland Echo

Android users warned about scam that can steal money if you answer your phone

Android users could be potential victims to a malware scam by simply answering a phone call. The scam steals the person’s online banking information and has the ability to go undetected by the majority of antivirus scanners. The malware variant was previously discovered in Brazil where it was distributed through...
CELL PHONES
Washington Post

Android privacy settings to change now

Android is one of the most widely used operating systems in the world, and it’s full of settings and options to help keep your personal data safe. But trying to use all of those tools effectively can sometimes feel a little confusing — and that’s where the Help Desk comes in.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Microsoft Windows starts telling users off if they try to download Google’s Chrome browser

Microsoft has started telling off Windows users if they try and download the rival Chrome browser.If users navigate to the page to download Chrome on their Windows computer, they will see an array of pop-ups that gently chide them for trying to download Google’s alternative.Instead, they are encouraged to use Microsoft’s built-in Edge browser.The notifications appear differently from normal Edge notifications, and as such seem to have been coded into Windows itself. They are showing on both Windows 10 and 11.Some of the prompts are more dry, simply claiming that Edge is a better browser and users should download it....
SOFTWARE
CNET

How to clear your cache, cookies on your Android phone's web browser

Your Android phone's web browser may have built up quite the collection of data while browsing the internet. This data, which typically fills your web browser's cache and cookies, can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Forgot your Apple ID password? This iOS 15 trick can get you back into your iPhone

If you forgot your Apple ID password, don't panic. It's likely we've all forgotten a password or two at some point. Losing your Apple ID password for your iPhone, iPad or Mac (here's what to do if you lost the password to your computer) is a frustration akin to losing the car keys. The password, like your keys, unlocks access to something important: your iCloud account, and in turn all of your Apple devices. The password, like Face ID and Touch ID, is intended to keep your information safe, but entering your password incorrectly a few times will get you locked out. This means you have to contact Apple Support for help.
CELL PHONES
techviral.net

How to Enable TrueCaller on your iPhone

Call identification has never been easier on Android or iOS without TrueCaller. If you have used the TrueCaller app on both mobile operating systems, you might have noticed a few differences. TrueCaller for Android users does not require any manual changes to identify calls. However, the same doesn’t apply to...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Buying a used iPhone? You need to know this new iPhone trick first

The iPhone 13 models have the same prices as their predecessors, despite offering a few additional features, including more storage on the cheapest models. Also, Apple and its carrier partners provide all sorts of deals to lower those entry prices. But they might still be too pricey for buyers looking for an iPhone without trading in a device or signing up for a new carrier. One obvious solution to that problem is to buy a used iPhone. You can score much better bargains if you’re willing to buy used. That’s especially true for older iPhone models that still have quite a few years of life left in them.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

How to Remove Annoying Ads From Windows 11

While there is much to like about Windows 11, there are a few things Microsoft didn't get right, including its continued insistence on injecting ads into the operating system. Like Windows 10 before it, boot up a brand-new Windows 11 machine, and ads will eventually pop up. Luckily, the new OS only requires a few settings tweaks to improve things, if you know where to look.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy