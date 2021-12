Dec. 9. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Board of Education approved employee retention incentives of $2,500 for full-time employees during an emergency meeting yesterday. “We ask so much of our employees just in a normal year,” said Elyse Dashew, board chair. “But the past two years have been extraordinarily difficult ones for educators. We are thankful that our employees continue to show up in the service of children. All the money in the world could not adequately express our gratitude but we hope this bonus sends employees the message that we do see and appreciate their hard work.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO