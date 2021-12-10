Over 40 Vaccines Were Developed By This Little-Known Montanan Nearly A Century Ago

We all know that Montanans have invented some amazing things, like the heart monitor. But if you’ve never heard of Montanan Maurice Hilleman, you’re not alone. While this should be a household name, unfortunately, it isn’t. This amazing man is credited with helping millions of people by developing some of America’s most successful vaccines, and his life story is a true inspiration.

Maurice Hilleman was born in Miles City in 1919.

Hilleman was the youngest of eight siblings. They grew up on a farm just outside of Miles City with their aunt and uncle.

Hilleman graduated at the top of his class and went on to study microbiology at the University of Chicago.

Nine of the vaccines Hilleman developed are part of the 14 essential childhood vaccines, like measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis A, and hepatitis B.

Hilleman is credited with saving millions of lives—but he's not well-known around America, not even in Montana.

Did you know who Maurice Hilleman was? What other historical figures from Montana’s past do you wish more people knew about? Share your thoughts in the comments!