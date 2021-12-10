Over 40 Vaccines Were Developed By This Little-Known Montanan Nearly A Century Ago
We all know that Montanans have invented some amazing things, like the heart monitor. But if you’ve never heard of Montanan Maurice Hilleman, you’re not alone. While this should be a household name, unfortunately, it isn’t. This amazing man is credited with helping millions of people by developing some of America’s most successful vaccines, and his life story is a true inspiration.
