Montana State

Over 40 Vaccines Were Developed By This Little-Known Montanan Nearly A Century Ago

By Jessica Wick
 4 days ago

We all know that Montanans have invented some amazing things, like the heart monitor. But if you’ve never heard of Montanan Maurice Hilleman, you’re not alone. While this should be a household name, unfortunately, it isn’t. This amazing man is credited with helping millions of people by developing some of America’s most successful vaccines, and his life story is a true inspiration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092OpV_0dJeq63W00
Maurice Hilleman was born in Miles City in 1919.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVKOW_0dJeq63W00
Hilleman was the youngest of eight siblings. They grew up on a farm just outside of Miles City with their aunt and uncle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVDtI_0dJeq63W00
Hilleman graduated at the top of his class and went on to study microbiology at the University of Chicago.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LVhg_0dJeq63W00
Nine of the vaccines Hilleman developed are part of the 14 essential childhood vaccines, like measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis A, and hepatitis B.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IejdE_0dJeq63W00
Hilleman is credited with saving millions of lives—but he's not well-known around America, not even in Montana.

Did you know who Maurice Hilleman was? What other historical figures from Montana’s past do you wish more people knew about? Share your thoughts in the comments!

