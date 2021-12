OVIEDO, Fla. – Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, the Oviedo soldier who died while rescuing fellow soldiers from a burning building in Iraq, will be awarded the Medal of Honor. As first reported in the Washington Post, Cashe and two other soldiers who died while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, will receive posthumous medals from President Biden. The Post’s story was based on four current and former U.S. officials who spoke anonymously.

OVIEDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO