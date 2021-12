Robert Bly wanted to be the Ezra Pound of his generation, the know-it-all impresario to set everyone straight on what poetry is and ought to be, and what it shouldn’t be if poets knew what was good for them. Gertrude Stein dismissed Pound as a “village explainer,” and the same epithet could be attached to Bly. But like Pound, the big man from Minnesota — by way of Harvard and back to Minnesota by way of the Iowa Writers Workshop (in a bygone age when such programs were elite institutions for the seriously talented and ambitious, rather than parts of the Creative Writing Industrial Complex) — actually did have a lot to teach, and when I was coming of age in the 1970s he had an enormous impact on my formation as a poet, translator, critic, and student both of literary culture and culture writ large.

