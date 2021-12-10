ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp concludes $230 million Initial Public Offering

By Shraddha Sharma
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto 1 Acquisition Corp announced the closing of its initial public offering in a release. The company stated that it includes the exercise of the over-allotment option, while the offering was put at $10.00 per unit. It resulted in the sale of an aggregate of 23,000,000 units in gross proceeds of...

Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

Bitcoin’s value has soared 4,900,000% over the past decade. Decentralized financial (DeFi) services are becoming increasingly popular with investors. Solana and Avalanche are the fourth- and fifth-largest DeFi ecosystems, respectively. Bitcoin made its debut in 2009, and first achieved a value of $1.00 in 2011. Since then, its price...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Ethereum Rival Is Primed For A 259% Rally By January, As Per Kraken

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has predicted a strong 259% rally for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rival and smart contract platform Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) by early 2022. What Happened: Solana remains in a massive broadening ascending wedge since 2020 and appears to be in the early innings of a fourth wave of “price discovery,” according to Kraken’s November 2021 Market Recap and Outlook report.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $42 to $31. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 16% over the past five sessions and lower by 46% over the past month following the company's third-quarter earnings results in late October, an overall decline in the broader market and a series of analyst ratings updates.
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

NeuroSense Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., (Nasdaq: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market of 2,000,000 units, each consisting of one ordinary share and a warrant representing the right to purchase one ordinary share with an exercise price of $6.00 per share, at an initial public offering price of $6.00 per unit. In addition, NeuroSense has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional ordinary shares and/or 300,000 additional warrants at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriter partially exercised its option and purchased an additional 300,000 warrants, each representing the right to purchase one ordinary share. NeuroSense's ordinary shares and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 9, 2021 under the ticker symbols "NRSN" and "NRSNW," respectively. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, were approximately $12 million, inclusive of the underwriter's option.
MARKETS
pymnts

Dave Inc. Targets Acquisitions, Crypto With SPAC Windfall

Personal finance startup Dave Inc. will use $450 million it’s expected to raise in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) to make acquisitions, launch new products and possibly invest in cryptocurrency, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday (Dec. 13). Dave has an app for consumers who often overdraw...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Public Offering

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. , a leading provider of next-generation advertising, announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of units for gross proceeds of approximately $10.3 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the company and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase any additional securities as described herein.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Water Tower Research Publishes Initiation of Coverage Report on MCAP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MACQ) Titled " Merging with AdTheorent, Ad AI Technology Leader Projecting 30% CAGR Going Public at 28% Discount to Peers"

December 14, 2021, CHICAGO, IL - Water Tower Research (www.watertowerresearch.com) has published an Initiation of Coverage report on MCAP Acquisition Corp / AdTheorent (NASDAQ: MACQ) as MCAP Acquisition is merging with AdTheorent. AdTheorent is a programmatic digital advertising leader using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers.
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Another exchange in Canada to delist XRP over new ‘regulatory requirements’

The ongoing Ripple vs. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit will complete a year in a few days. Yet, there are no signs of conclusion. This might be entertaining for others, but certainly not for Ripple. Following this, Ripple’s native token, XRP witnessed delisting on multiple platforms due to regulatory concerns.
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin – Identifying the diversification opportunities in this ‘monster’

After breaching the $50,000-level, briefly, over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin was hovering near $48,700 at press time. Meanwhile, a majority of the hedge funds (57%) are trading in crypto or choosing the asset class as a fundamental investment strategy. 2021’s PwC study had also noted that 86% of hedge...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Curaleaf raises $425 million in debt

Alliance Global Securities analyst Aaron Grey said Tuesday a $425 million debt deal by Curaleaf Holdings Inc. will result in cost savings of about $20 million from lower interest payments. Grey reiterated a buy rating on Curaleaf and said larger cannabis companies such as Curaleaf hold an advantage in the current environment. Curaleaf Holdings said late Monday it received commitments for a $425 million private placement of 8.0% senior secured notes due 2026. Curaleaf CEO Joseph Bayern said the offering ranks as the largest debt financing of any publicly-traded multi-state operator in the cannabis business. The credit facility will be used to refinance debt at a lower interest rate, he said. Seaport Global Securities LLC and Canaccord Genuity Corp. were placement agents for the notes in the U.S. and Canada. Shares of Curaleaf are down 23.7% in 2021, compared to a drop of 26.2% by the Cannabis ETF .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Footprint to go public via merger with SPAC Gores Holdings VIII in deal valued at $1.6 billion

Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Triple-leveraged exchange-traded products tied to ARK funds make their debut in London

Exchange-traded products that return three times, in either direction, the underlying performance of ARK Invest's ETFs made their debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the products shortly to be made available on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. Leverage Shares is offering the products based on the ARK Innovation ETF , the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Genomic Revolution . Leverage Shares says the products will only the underlying ETFs, so no swaps or derivatives will be used to gain exposure. The triple-leveraged ETPs carry management fees of 0.75%, and the single-leveraged ETFs charge 0.35% per annum, and are available in dollars, pounds and euros.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

SPX Flow agrees to be acquired by Lone Star Funds in all-cash deal valued at $3.8 billion

SPX Flow Inc. , a provider of process software for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Lone Star Funds in an all-cash deal valued at about $3.8 billion. The price is equal to a premium of about 40% over SPX Flow's closing price on July 16, the last trading day before a Wall Street Journal report that the company had received an unsolicited bid. Robert Hull, chair of the SPX Flow board, said the company held talks with "multiple strategic and financial parties" to evaluate the deal against the company's standalone prospects, performance and outlook. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022, after which the company will be privately held. As part of the deal, SPX Flow has agreed to suspend its quarterly dividend with immediate effect. Shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 48% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
BUSINESS

