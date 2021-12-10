Man, 28, dies after being detained on Rikers Island; 15th inmate death this year

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 28-year-old man has died after he was in custody on Rikers Island for nearly a month, the city’s Department of Correction announced Friday.

Michael Boatwright had been in custody at the Anna M. Kross Center since Nov. 12, but was transferred to Bellevue Hospital on Dec. 9 due to a “medical issue.”

Boatwright was pronounced dead Friday at 5:36 a.m., according to DOC officials.

His cause of death is being investigated, with confirmation pending from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“This is a heartbreaking loss at the end of a very difficult year. My deepest sympathy goes out to Mr. Boatwright’s loved ones,” said DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi.

It was the 15th death in New York City custody this year. The DOC said 13 deaths have happened in their custody in 2021, but two happened outside their domain because of a compassionate release before the deaths occurred, Gothamist reported.

Boatwright had been arrested on charges of child sexual abuse and was due back in court Monday. He has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation on Nov. 12, records show.

It had been nearly two months since the last detainee death. Anthony Scott, 58, was scheduled to be transferred to Rikers Island after not making bail — but died in a hospital Oct. 18.