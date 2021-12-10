ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. government deficit down 17% from same period a year ago

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit totaled $356.4 billion in the first two months of the budget year. That was down 17%...

U.S. government deficit rises to $356.4B in November

The U.S. government deficit of $192B in November brings the FY2022 deficit to $356.4B, according to the U.S. Treasury's monthly statement. This compares with $165.1B in the prior month, and $145.3B in the same year-ago period. Government outlays of $472.5B in November edges higher from $449B in the previous month.
U.S. likely ran a $193 billion deficit in November versus $145 billion a year earlier, CBO says

The federal government likely ran a budget deficit of $193 billion in November, up from $145 billion in the same month last year, the Congressional Budget Office estimated Wednesday. The Treasury Department will release the official deficit data on Friday. The U.S. budget deficit hit $2.8 trillion in fiscal year 2021, the second highest on record. The CBO projects the 2022 deficit will narrow to $1.2 billion, in part because the federal government is no longer providing emergency pandemic assistance. For instance, outlays for unemployment compensation fell by $21 billion compared with the same month last year, the CBO said. Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House council of economic advisers. said Tuesday that the slowdown in government spending will result in an 8.5% contraction in "the fiscal impulse" on the economy in 2022, one of the biggest drops since World War II.
U.S. trade deficit narrows in October as exports rebound

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $67.1 billion in October, the lowest in six months, after hitting a record high in September. The October deficit was 17.6% below the all-time peak in September of $81.4 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. It was the smallest monthly deficit since a $66.2 billion imbalance in April.
What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Top US diplomat says China needs more ambitious climate goal

BEIJING (AP) — The top U.S. diplomat in China says the countries had a very good year for collaboration on dealing with climate change, but Washington is still pushing Beijing to adopt more ambitious carbon reduction goals. David Meale, the American Embassy’s No. 2 official, said what China does on burning coal will be crucial to whether the world can meet its target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 Fahrenheit, by the end of the century, as set by the 2015 Paris climate accord. China, the world’s largest energy consumer, produces and consumes more coal than any other country and is the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide. So far, however, China has shown no intention of moving up its targets for carbon reduction.
Treasury awards $8.7B for lending in minority communities

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday the release of $8.7 billion to help increase lending to small and minority-owned businesses and people living in poorer communities with limited access to banking.The funds from the Emergency Capital Investment Program, which was created this year, will go to 186 community-based financial institutions. Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed the investments in remarks at the Freedman's Bank Forum, which was hosted by the Treasury Department.“The wealth gap persists today, the homeownership gap persists,” Harris said of the need for the investments. “Black entrepreneurs are three times more likely...
The U.S. Almost Had Universal Childcare 50 Years Ago. The Same Attacks Might Kill It Today

Among the policy proposals included in the “Build Back Better” Act championed by the Biden administration and congressional Democrats is legislation the White House describes as “the largest investment in childcare in the nation’s history.” The sweeping social policies would include universal and free prekindergarten and expanded child tax credits ; child care activists back the proposals to limit child care costs to no more than 7% of most families’ income .
Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
Joe Manchin Signals Major Changes To Win His Support on Joe Biden's Build Back Better Bill; Senator Sounds Inflation Alarm

Joe Manchin is voicing serious reservations about the framework of Democrats' climate and social spending measure, a red flag for Democrats ahead of his meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday. With Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pressing for action before Christmas, Biden and Manchin's phone discussion on Monday afternoon...
Alaska Senate candidate challenging Murkowski says she will not support McConnell as GOP leader

Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), says she will not support Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as GOP leader, the second Senate hopeful to oppose McConnell as other Republicans publicly attack him to further align themselves with former president Donald Trump. Tshibaka, whom Trump endorsed last...
