Rockmart, GA

VIDEO: Rockmart High School band plays Deck the Halls with Chips and Salsa

By Kevin The Editor
 4 days ago

The Rockmart High School band gathered with the chorus and the middle school programs in the gym for an evening of holiday cheer and playing many of the favorites of the season.

The Christmas spirit also provided the Rockmart Police Department’s Christmas is for Kids program a bunch of new toys give out during the holiday season as well, providing two cartloads of items for youth in the community at the end of the Thursday night concert.

The above song was conducted by workplace learner Christopher Williams, while Band Director Connor Teems joined his students for the opening number of the night on trumpet.

Along with the band, the RHS Chorus and the Rockmart Middle bands and Rockmart Middle Chorus performed as well.

Check back for more video highlights from the concert throughout the weekend, but for now enjoy Deck the Halls with Chips and Salsa above.

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

