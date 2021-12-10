ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Honda Civic Si, Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring | Autoblog Podcast #708

Cover picture for the articleThis episode of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They talk about cars they've been driving, including the 2022 Honda Civic Si, 2022 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid and...

CarBuzz.com

2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan

The first Honda Civic Si arrived in 1986 when Honda took the Civic S (Sport) and replaced the carburetors on the 1.5-liter engine with a fuel injection system. Over the decades, the engine grew and the Si model became the grounded enthusiast's choice. Always sporty, always practical, and always affordable. For 2022, the Si has returned to having a 1.5-liter engine. However, unlike that original model, this time it's turbocharged and instead of 91 horsepower, the eleventh-generation of Civic Si makes 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. That's less power than is on offer in the Volkswagen Jetta GLI and even the previous-generation Civic Si, but the Civic is a lighter, more dynamically gifted sedan than VW's offering. Like every other Civic Si before, the new one has a manual transmission only, but Honda hasn't been resting on its laurels. Honda promised us that this is the best-performing Si yet and has taken chassis tuning to a whole new level. We traveled up to the canyons of Los Angeles county to spend a day getting to know the new Si.
CARS
Autoblog

BMW X4M, Hyundai Elantra N, cheap used cars | Autoblog Podcast #707

This episode of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski discussing the difference between timeless style and current styling trends, based on a backdrop of the BMW X4M and Hyundai Elantra N. We then consider the best used vehicles for reasonable prices and look back at a full year's worth of brand-new electric vehicles. We segue into the beers we like to sip while sitting by the fire during the winter and finish up with a followup on a previous Spend My Money segment.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

2022 Honda Civic Si Gains Up to 37 HP With a Hondata Tune

As they say, there's nothing faster than a Civic with a laptop in the passenger seat. After unlocking an extra 34 horsepower from the base 2022 Honda Civic with a simple ECU tune, the mad scientists at Hondata have now worked their magic and reportedly extracted up to 37 hp and 50 pound-feet of torque from the cheap fun champ that is the 2022 Honda Civic Si.
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Honda Civic Si First Drive: Much more than nostalgia

Every automaker in recent years has been keen to repackage our nostalgia for classic sports cars for a new generation. The resurgence in throwback styling, the revival of long-discontinued nameplates, the callbacks to brand heritage on and off the track – they all acknowledge that we miss the long-gone days of fun, affordable cars that could commute five days a … Continue reading
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Honda Civic Si First Test: Still a Sport Sedan Steal

Test numbers are kind of our thing here at MotorTrend. We've been recording new-car performance metrics longer than anyone else, and the ever-expanding pile of data is a cornerstone of our brand. That said, we're going to ask you not to overly concern yourself with our test results from the new 2022 Honda Civic Si's evaluation.
CARS
Road & Track

The 2022 Honda Civic Si Is Still Great

So often what starts as a good idea devolves into parody. Big tires on pickups became monster trucks, eventually leading to tube frame weirdos covered by flimsy cartoon bodywork crushing cars in football stadiums. BMW M started out building lightweight race cars, became a “premium brand,” and winds up a random letter on the tail of three-ton, turbocharged SUVs. But the Honda Civic Si has sustained itself as a singular notion since 1986. There are a lot of detail changes on the 2022 Civic Si sedan–based on the eleventh generation Civic–but the idea remains the same.
CARS
CNET

2022 Honda Civic Si first drive review: A practical, approachable performer

The 2022 Honda Civic Si arrives in dealerships this month, offering the sportiest take on the 11th-generation Civic yet -- at least, until the new Type R arrives. I had my reservations about the Si when it debuted last month; the design and on-paper performance gains seemed too conservative. But a day testing the new Civic Si around the Santa Monica Mountains has mostly disabused me of those doubts. Mostly.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch Hondata Make Big Power With The 2022 Civic Si

The Honda Civic Si is one of the most popular tuner cars of our time, and the 11th generation brings that cheap and cheerful spirit into the 21st century with a healthy dose of turbo power. Everyone knows that there are Civics cruising the streets of America with tons of power, and people love to push these little Japanese hatchbacks and sedans to the limit, but moderate power increases can be even more fun than undrivable 700-horsepower builds - just ask Honda tuning experts Hondata. The company previously posted a video of its 2022 Honda Civic Si laying down some impressive base figures, and now we get to see them push up the power with some custom software tweaks.
CARS
Jalopnik

The 2022 Honda Civic Si Joins The Dealer Markup Circus

The ink isn’t even dry yet on some reviews of the 2022 Honda Civic Si and dealers are already slapping markups on cars they don’t even have in the showroom. They sit perched at their dealership desks, hungrily rubbing their hands together in anticipation of someone who just has to have the first of something, anything. We don’t know of any victims so far to the new Civic Si inflation, but there’s no surprise that two dealers have already marked them up, with one claiming it was a mistake. I’m not buying it.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Lincoln Corsair Gains Standard Dura-Touch Wrapped Steering Wheel

Last week, Ford Authority exclusively reported that a new Dura-Touch material was coming to Lincoln models at some point in the near future. It’s unclear what, exactly, this new material is, though it’s most likely Lincoln’s nomenclature for steering wheels wrapped with synthetic material. Regardless, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2022 Lincoln Corsair will come equipped with the Dura-Touch wrapped steering wheel as standard equipment.
CARS
Jalopnik

The 2022 Honda Civic Si: A Good Compromise Leaves Everyone Happy

You can tell a lot about a car’s priorities from its seats. Jeep Wrangler seats are hard-wearing, but comfortable enough for those lifestyle buyers. Subaru BRZ seats will hold you tight in a corner, but kill your lower back on long drives. The seats on the new Civic Si? They’re supremely comfortable, but will still keep you firmly planted as you dive into a sweeping right-hander.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

2022 Honda Civic Si First Drive Review: Still the Cheap Fun Champ

The Si has always been the livable, fun middle ground of the Civic lineup. The all-new 2022 model effortlessly maintains that reputation. With the arrival of the new Honda Civic, the next and most obvious enthusiast demand is for the 2022 Honda Civic Si. Compact economy cars are always good—but what about sporty compact economy cars? Since 1986, the Civic Si has been the last word in the segment. Buyers and fans alike will be delighted to hear that the current one still delivers.
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Honda Civic Si Reveals More Power On The Dyno Than Advertised

Honda‘s newest Civic Si has proven to be a hit, but one thing that left a few people wanting more was its power output. Given such a radical change in design, many also thought the car would come with a healthy power boost, but it was actually down 5 horsepower compared to the outgoing model. However, those were just the numbers Honda was claiming, and after putting it on a dyno, it was found that the Si was actually making a lot more.
CARS
Jalopnik

The 2022 Civic Si Sure Seems To Make More Power Than Honda Says

The Civic Si is not a numbers car. It’s a car that loses in the lunch-table spec sheet races, but wins on actually being fun to drive. Unfortunately, judging from some of the comments on my first drive review of the car, you all still want more bigger better faster higher numbers to brag about. Fine. Brag about this: Hondata took a new Si to the dyno, and found quite a few horses that Honda hadn’t mentioned.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Honda Civic Si, BMW Concept XM, 2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz: The Week In Reverse

We drove the 2022 Honda Civic Si, the BMW Concept XM debuted, and we spotted the 2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We drove the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic Si and found you don't need to be rich or have access to a racetrack to have fun in a modern car. The Civic Si's turbo powertrain, stiff structure, and deft suspension tuning create everyday satisfaction in an affordable package.
CARS
AutoGuide.com

2022 Honda Civic Si First Drive: Five Things We Learned

CAN fuel economy (L/100KM): 8.7/6.4/7.7. The new Si wears the latest Civic’s more serious and arguably better-looking skin. The robotic mantis styling is gone, replaced with more simple lines and scowling headlamps. The last car’s fake plastic vents are also gone, and overall the new Si looks more purposeful and refined. Yet it retains some of the fussiness of the previous generation, including a few awkward kinks and creases.
CARS
Autoblog

2023 Honda Civic Type R struts its stuff on the Suzuka Circuit

Honda again undermined the work of spy photographers around the world by publishing images of a fully-camouflaged 2023 Civic Type R. The pre-production prototype is shown undergoing a series of high-speed validation tests on the Suzuka Circuit alongside its predecessor. While the hatchback's final design is literally kept under wraps,...
HOME & GARDEN
Road & Track

Here's Another Look At the Next Honda Civic Type R

Back in October, Honda shared a camouflaged first look at the next generation of Civic Type R set to be revealed next year. Today, the company shared a few more photos of the same prototype testing at Suzuka as part of the development process. Just as in October, the prototype...
CARS

