92-foot-tall Vincent Van Gogh hot air balloon in Schenley Park

Immersive Van Gogh is making its presence felt in the Steel City.

The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is currently in Pittsburgh starting Friday. Pittsburgh CitiParks on Twitter showed a 92-foot-tall hot-air balloon of Vincent Van Gogh’s head.

It’s currently sitting on top of Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park. Tickets are available on tickets.vangoghpittsburgh.com thru February 6, 2022. The exhibit is currently located at 720 East Lacock Street in Pittsburgh.

The blockbuster exhibit was seen by over 2-million visits in Paris, France, and sold out completely during its run in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The space is 500,000-cubic feet of projections featuring Van Gogh’s work.

It includes pieces such as The Potato Eaters, Starry Night, Sunflowers and the Bedroom. Massimiliano Siccardi designed and conceived Immersive Van Gogh.

