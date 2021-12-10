ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Statewide Mask Mandate in NYS Begins Monday

wrfalp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statewide mask mandate begins Monday for most indoor activity. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the new mandate will require anyone over the age of two to wear a mask covering their face and nose at all times while in an...

www.wrfalp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Observer

Officials say mask order a ‘burden’

The return of a face mask mandate in New York state is drawing a range of opinions from local leaders. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued the mandate on Friday as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state. The mandate will go into effect on Monday, Dec. 13. Chautauqua County Executive...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Local businesses react to Gov. Hochul's mask mandate

New York State businesses are reacting to the state mandate for indoor mask-wearing that starts on Monday. Depending on the business, each one had very different things to say about the new mandate. Truly Rhe, a local retail shop in Troy, said it's no shock to them. "Our circumstances change,...
ALBANY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

NYS Businesses Must Implement Either Mask Or Vaccine Mandate

New York State is issuing a mandate that all businesses and venues must require either masks or vaccination. Governor Kathy Hochul made that announcement on Friday morning, saying the decision comes as health experts anticipate a winter surge of COVID-19 cases and as the Omicron Variant makes its way through the state.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
cnycentral.com

Residents and businesses react to New York State mask mandate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After the weekend, the mask mandate goes back into effect across New York State. Businesses were hit hard by the pandemic. Many are still recovering almost two years later. The mask mandate going back into effect on Monday can seriously impact businesses all over again. Lauren...
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS New York

Republican County Executives Say They Will Not Enforce New York’s Indoor Mask Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Republican New York county executives are refusing to enforce the state’s new mandate, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. With 75% of eligible Putnam County residents at least partially vaccinated, County Executive MaryEllen Odell is defying the state health department mandate requiring masks unless entrance is limited to only the vaccinated. “We are not enforcing this,” Odell said. “I will not put health department employees out on the street to enforce something as if they were a law enforcement agency.” The Dutchess County Executive is also refusing to enforce the mandate. “These are beleaguered small businesses all throughout the State...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nys#State#Acting Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
North Country Public Radio

Hochul reinstates NYS mask mandate or proof of vaccination

Gov. Kathy Hochul has reinstated a statewide mask mandate for New York as COVID-19 surges across Upstate and overwhelms many hospitals. In a statement issued Friday, Hochul said venues have the alternative option of requiring proof of vaccination. The mask mandate will be in place from Monday until Jan. 15.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Molinaro: Dutchess 'won't allocate resources' to enforce statewide mask mandate

The statewide mandate requiring mask use at all indoor spaces other than private residences will be enforced by local health departments, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said. But Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has signaled the county will not be enforcing the mandate, calling it “unenforceable” and saying it “will become confrontational.” With the COVID-19...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo public health director reacts to new statewide mask mandate

Riverside County is reacting to the state's new indoor masking requirement. Monday afternoon, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that the state will issue a universal statewide indoor mask mandate. It begins on Dec. 15 and will last until Jan. 15. Full Details: California issues statewide masking mandate through Jan. 15 Riverside The post RivCo public health director reacts to new statewide mask mandate appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NewsTimes

California Enacts Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate Amid Omicron Concerns

California will enact a statewide indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, starting Wednesday until Jan. 15. The new requirement comes amid concerns about the Omicron variant, which has contributed to a 47 percent increase in daily COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving, according to California Health and Human Services. More from...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy