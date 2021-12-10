Have pancakes with Santa, check out fire trucks

On Saturday, December 4th, 9 to noon, the Kane Area Community Center was filled with joy and laughter. A decorated tree in the corner, jolly ol’ Santa sitting in a chair by the tree, elves at Santa’s sides, and children were taking an opportunity to sit on Santa’s lap. The aroma of pancakes filled the air. But, no pitter-patter of feet on the roof, as Santa said it was too warm for the reindeer and they remained at the North Pole. “They have them at home right now because they can’t take the warm temperatures,” said Santa. He was asked how he got to Kane since the reindeer stayed home. With a twinkle in his eye, Santa said, “A special edition! That’s my SECRET ride!”
Comments / 0