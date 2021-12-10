ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Have pancakes with Santa, check out fire trucks

By NANCY J. SEMON STAFF WRITER
yoursun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Pancake Breakfast with Santa hosted by Charlotte County Fire and EMS will be bigger than ever and include more than just breakfast and a photo op with Santa, said spokesman Todd Dunn. “For the first time last year, we had to cancel the event,” said Dunn,...

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
yoursun.com

Dearborn Christmas Walk planned for Saturday in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD - The Old Englewood Village Association with the assistance of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency are bringing the Christmas spirit to Dearborn Street this weekend. Get out your most comfortable shoes for the Dearborn Street Christmas Walk from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday along West Dearborn Street. The...
POLITICS
Odessa American

Grace Christian Fellowship’s Pancakes with Santa

Grace Christian Fellowship hosted a holiday event Pancakes with Santa Saturday morning at their location on Billy Hext Road. The free event featured free pancakes, pictures with Santa, a mock snowball fight and arts and crafts. 1 of 8.
FOOD & DRINKS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Big Whiskey’s restaurants host pancake breakfast with Santa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Big Whiskey’s restaurants all over Northwest Arkansas hosted a breakfast Saturday morning with a special guest. Pancakes with Santa took place at all three locations in Bentonville, Siloam Springs and Fayetteville. Folks stopped by to fill up on pancakes with the big man himself all while donating to a good cause. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Dunn
I-95 FM

Check Out This Santa Mailbox In Bangor’s West Market Square

On the heels of Orrington's mailbox for Santa, a second mailbox is available for those Santa letters in the area. A mailbox, especially for Santa's letters, has arrived in Downtown Bangor in West Market Square. This wonderful wooden mailbox is fashioned to look like a real mailbox for those that...
BANGOR, ME
fernandinaobserver.com

Santa stop & drop on “Beaufort” the Fire Truck – Dec 18

We have some exciting news to share! A group of local residents have joined together to bring back Santa on a fire truck. Many long-time Yulee residents have fond memories of Santa cruising through their neighborhoods on a firetruck passing out candy. Thanks to the Community Stewards of Yulee, Santa...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
94.5 PST

Your Kids Have Until Friday To Drop Off Letters To Santa at Ewing Twp Fire Department

Let's all be honest with each other right now. We all want to write a letter to Santa and let him know what we want for Christmas, right?. Now if you and your child want to write a letter to Santa you can and Santa will even write back to you. If you are in the Ewing Township area you may want to know that you can drop off your letters to Santa at the Ewing Township Fire Department Station 30.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Fire Stations#Pancakes#Fire Trucks#Tea#Food Drink#Ems#Santa
albionnewsonline.com

St. Edward hosts Santa visit, fire truck rides

Saturday, Dec. 4, was the big day for children in downtown St. Edward. Events included fire truck rides hosted by the St. Edward Volunteer Fire Department, and visits with Santa Claus in the Beaver Valley Senior Center.
The Cullman Tribune

Berlin Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Breakfast With Santa fundraiser thanks sponsors for successful turnout

BERLIIN, Ala. – The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department held a Pancake Breakfast with Santa fundraiser on Saturday. The event took place from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. with a drive thru and walk-in option for pick up. “We are doing this for the less fortunate children in Welti, Holly Pond and Fairview schools. We have lists for the kids and everything, and we are going to buy gifts for them and when we get through with buying the gifts, if we have any money left, we are going to divide it up amongst the families and give them gift certificates for...
CULLMAN, AL
Lite Rock 96.9

Santa Claus Set to Roll into Egg Harbor Twp NJ! Here’s His Complete Fire Truck Route

Mark your calendar and be on your best behavior! Santa Claus is making a pre-Christmas appearance in Egg Harbor Twp. soon. Here's when you can catch him in your neighborhood. The Big Man in Red will be getting a ride from the various Egg Harbor Twp. fire companies over the course of five nights, according to Egg Harbor Township - Est. 1710 on Facebook.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kane Republican

Santa’s Pancake Party at the Kane Area Community Center

On Saturday, December 4th, 9 to noon, the Kane Area Community Center was filled with joy and laughter. A decorated tree in the corner, jolly ol’ Santa sitting in a chair by the tree, elves at Santa’s sides, and children were taking an opportunity to sit on Santa’s lap. The aroma of pancakes filled the air. But, no pitter-patter of feet on the roof, as Santa said it was too warm for the reindeer and they remained at the North Pole. “They have them at home right now because they can’t take the warm temperatures,” said Santa. He was asked how he got to Kane since the reindeer stayed home. With a twinkle in his eye, Santa said, “A special edition! That’s my SECRET ride!”
LIFESTYLE
Valley News

Santa to spread Christmas cheer aboard fire truck in Beaumont

BEAUMONT (CNS) - Old Saint Nick will park his sleigh and hop aboard a fire truck Saturday in Beaumont for an 18-mile goodwill tour through the city, with a police escort. "Operation Santa'' will be the second part of the city's annual Holiday Light Parade, slated for 5 p.m., beginning at the intersection of Beaumont Avenue and 10th Street. The parade will feature uniquely decorated floats and golf carts, marching bands and a number of civic organizations sporting their holiday spirit, according to organizers. Operation Santa will start as soon as the parade concludes at the Beaumont Civic Center. The jolly bearded man will board a fire engine, with police patrol units in front and behind, and make a circuit through numerous residential areas, including along Oak Valley Parkw.
BEAUMONT, CA
WDTN

Santa takes fire truck on Riverside tour

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa will ride a fire truck through the Riverside streets on Monday and Tuesday, December 6 and 7. According to a release, the truck and Santa will tour the southern city limits, ending near Airway Road on Monday, and then the Northern limits ending near Springfield Street on Tuesday. Santa will […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
obxtoday.com

Santa visits First Flight Market Tuesday; rides KDH fire truck Dec. 9-11

Catch Santa at the First Flight Holiday Market on Tuesday, December 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your camera for photos!. Not only will Santa be at the market, but there will be a tree lighting, sleigh rides, the school orchestra, a Salvation Army bell-ringer, the Fork’et Me Not food truck, and over 60 local vendors and artisans.
LIFESTYLE
krod.com

El Paso Pet Parents Check Out Ascarate Park’s Santa Paws Pet Walk

Tis the season to be jolly bow wow wow wow wow, wow wow wow wow. Ok, I agree, I went a long way to get that joke in but if you're a pet parent you know that Christmas isn't just about ho-ho-ho, and mistletoe and presents to pretty girls, it's also about your four-legged fur baby. They wait for you at home every day while you go to work or out to party or just to run some errands and what do they get in return? Well, they get fed and treats but what they want is more time with you. Here's how you can enjoy the season and take your pet to a fun event.
EL PASO, TX
KTLO

MH Rotary Pancake Day Breakfast with Santa set for Saturday

The Mountain Home Rotary Club is hosting its annual fundraising event “Pancake Day Breakfast with Santa” Saturday beginning at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast will be held in the cafeteria of the Mountain Home High School. Items on the menu include pancakes, syrup, butter, sausage patties, orange juice, coffee and milk upon request.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy