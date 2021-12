The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off of their third straight win and will now host the Buffalo Bills. With five weeks left to play before the playoffs, Tampa Bay is in the driver’s seat for a top three seed. On the other hand, the Bills have to win and try and keep pace with the rest of the AFC to win their division or earn a wildcard seed. This will be a tough test for the Buccaneers so let us take a look at things to watch for on Sunday.

