The Anthony Gargano Show 12-10-2021

The NBA trade deadline is still months away, but there is a big date this week when it comes to the ability to trade certain NBA players. Coming up on December 15th, NBA players who signed contracts this offseason will officially be available to be included in trades, opening up significantly more options across the league to make moves happen. This, of course, includes the ongoing trade talks surrounding Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers have been methodical and patient in their approach to finding a trade partner for a Simmons deal, and this is one of the checkpoints that people have speculated that they’ve waited for. There’s no guarantee that the larger player pool will initiate a Simmons trade, but it does allow for more optionality, including with some of the teams that have already expressed interest in Philadelphia’s star point guard. Not only does this allow flexibility with the Simmons situation, but it frees up some interesting role players that could be part of ancillary moves for Daryl Morey and the Sixers. Here’s a full list of players across the NBA that will be available to be traded starting on December 15th:

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO