Colts RB Jonathan Taylor continues lead in Pro Bowl voting

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It should come as no surprise but Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues to lead all NFL players through the voting process for the Pro Bowl.

Enjoying one of the best seasons we have ever seen from a Colts running back, Taylor currently leads the NFL with 168,222 votes on the Pro Bowl ballot.

He is followed by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (158,633), Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (156,176), Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (151,305) and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (150,268) to round out the top five.

The voting process will continue through Dec. 16 while the selections will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20. The Pro Bowl game itself at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Finally into his bye week, Taylor currently leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,348), rushing touchdowns (16), yards from scrimmage (1,684) and total touchdowns (18).

Not only is Taylor set for his first Pro Bowl selection, but he is also likely to earn his first All-Pro selection as well.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

