GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you get an AMBER Alert on your phone, it’s loud and urgent. It signals to the public that a child is missing. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons serves as the clearinghouse for information regarding missing children and adults. The center is charged with issuing AMBER Alerts. Each year more than 10,000 people are reported to the center. Director Nona Best said not all missing person cases meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO