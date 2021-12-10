Watch live: Torch light parade in honour of Nobel Peace Prize laureates

Activist Juliana Taimoorazy, 48, helped so many Christian Assyrians from the Middle East that this year she was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Next year the Skokie, Illinois, resident hopes to publish “Daughter of Nineveh” – a memoir about living in Iran before and after the Islamic Revolution, escaping into Switzerland and settling in the United States as a refugee. It also covers the history and genocide of the Assyrians and the rule of Iraq’s former leader Saddam Hussein, al-Qaida and then the Islamic State group. The final chapter calls for world leaders to help Assyrians survive. “We are on the verge of extinction, our language is dying, our ethnicity is dying,” Taimoorazy said. “We don’t want to be a group of people that is going to remain in the museums.”

