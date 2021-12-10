ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Dr. Kruse on the Results of a Study Comparing Outcomes in Pleomorphic Vs Non-Pleomorphic Invasive Lobular Carcinoma

By Megan Kruse, MD
 4 days ago

Megan Kruse, MD, discusses the results of a study comparing clinical features and outcomes of pleomorphic vs non-pleomorphic invasive lobular carcinoma. Megan Kruse, MD, medical oncologist, Cleveland Clinic, discusses the results of a study comparing clinical features and outcomes of pleomorphic vs non-pleomorphic invasive lobular carcinoma. During the...

IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
scitechdaily.com

Mount Sinai Scientists: Potentially Serious Side Effect Seen in Patient After Immunotherapy

Symptoms resembling Parkinson’s disease are a cautionary finding in CAR-T cell treatment for multiple myeloma. Mount Sinai scientists have become the first to report a potentially serious side effect related to a new form of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy, which was recently approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Their findings were published as a case study in Nature Medicine in December.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Lyme disease: Abandoned antibiotic, Hygromycin A, selectively kills B. burgdorferi in mice

Lyme disease cases are becoming more frequent and widespread. Currently, it affects almost half a million people nationwide each year. Lyme disease is caused by a bacterium, Borelliella burgdorferi, that is transmitted by tick bites. Treatment entails the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics, which have considerable drawbacks. These drugs kill not only B. burgdorferi, but a wide range of other bacteria as well. As a result, they can damage the patient’s gut microbiome and select for resistance in non-target bacteria.
Psychiatric Times

Pimavanserin: New Positive Study Results

Negative symptoms of schizophrenia are associated with higher overall morbidity and decreased functioning. These study results offer hope. Promising results come from phase 2 ADVANCE study.1 ADVANCE—an international, 26-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study—evaluated the efficacy and safety of adjunctive pimavanserin treatment in outpatients with moderate-to-severe predominant negative symptoms of schizophrenia who had achieved control of positive symptoms with their ongoing antipsychotic treatment. Pimavanserin is a selective serotonin inverse agonist and antagonist preferentially targeting 5-HT2A receptors.
onclive.com

Dr. Lipson on the Role of ctDNA Testing in Melanoma

Evan J. Lipson, MD, discusses the role of circulating tumor DNA ​testing in melanoma. Evan J. Lipson, MD, associate professor of oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Medicine, discusses the role of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) ​testing in melanoma. Currently, ctDNA is being utilized in multiple...
onclive.com

Dr. Grivas on Enfortumab Vedotin in Second- and Third-Line Urothelial Carcinoma

Petros Grivas, MD, PhD, discusses the utility of enfortumab vedotin-ejfv in the second- and third-line setting for patients with urothelial carcinoma. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD, physician, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, associate professor, Division of Medical Oncology, University of Washington (UW) School of Medicine, clinical director, Genitourinary Cancers Program, UW Medicine, associate member, Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, discusses the utility of enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (Padcev) in the second- and third-line setting for patients with urothelial carcinoma.
onclive.com

Dr. Raghav on Treatment Considerations in Metastatic CRC

Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD, discusses treatment considerations in metastatic colorectal cancer. Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD, associate professor, Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses treatment considerations in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). mCRC is managed with a wide variety of...
onclive.com

Dr. Schmid on Additional Results From the KEYNOTE-522 Trial in Early-Stage TNBC

Peter Schmid, MD, PhD, FRCP, discusses additional results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial in early-stage triple-negative breast cancer. Peter Schmid, MD, PhD, FRCP, professor of cancer medicine, Royal College of Physicians, clinical director, Breast Cancer Centre, honorary consultant medical oncologist, St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, chair, Cancer Medicine, lead, Centre of Experimental Cancer Medicine, Barts Cancer Institute, discusses additional results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial (NCT03036488) in early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
onclive.com

Dr. Anders on Leveraging ADCs in Metastatic TNBC

Carey K. Anders, MD, discusses leveraging antibody-drug conjugates in the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Carey K. Anders, MD, medical oncologist, medical director, Brain and Spine Metastases Program, Duke Cancer Center, Duke Health, discusses leveraging antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC).
onclive.com

Dr. Lonial on the Management of Belantamab Mafodotin–Related Keratopathy in Multiple Myeloma

Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, discusses the management of belantamab mafodotin-blmf–related keratopathy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Sagar Lonial, MD, FACP, chief medical officer, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, professor and chair, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Anne and Bernard Gray Family Chair, Emory University School of Medicine, discusses the management of belantamab mafodotin-blmf (Blenrep)–related keratopathy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
onclive.com

Dr. Vaishampayan on the Utility of FGFR Inhibitors in Urothelial Cancer

Ulka Nitin Vaishampayan, MBBS, discusses the utility of FGFR inhibitors in ​metastatic urothelial cancer. Ulka Nitin Vaishampayan, MBBS, director, Phase I Program, Rogel Cancer Center, Michigan Medicine, professor of internal medicine, University of Michigan, discusses the utility of FGFR inhibitors in ​metastatic urothelial cancer. FGFR inhibitors are a...
