Research: Behaviors That Are More Critical For Leaders Of Remote Employees

Infostretch positioned as a leader in six segments including BFSI and Health in Zinnov’s 2021 ER&D report. Infostretch has been recognized as a leader in six key categories relating to digital engineering services by the consulting, research and advisory firm, Zinnov, in its annual Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services – 2021. In compiling the report, Zinnov evaluated the engineering and R&D-led product and service capabilities of 57 companies globally across eight vertical sectors. The report recognized Infostretch’s ER&D competency across eight “zones,” positioning the company as leader in six of them. These include AI/ML engineering in BFSI, telehealth, AI engineering, ER&D for small and medium service providers and, for the first time, in software platform engineering and enterprise software categories.
