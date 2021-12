Children are exposed to a lot of digital information each day from various sources, and a new study finds this might not be good for their mental health. Swiss researchers surveyed kids ages eight to 12 and found using multiple devices at the same time (for example texting while watching TV) “is associated with more frequent ADHD-like behavior as rated by their teachers, when controlling for total media time, gender, and age.” The study did have some limitations, however, such as only looking at a small number of children, and that the findings could not prove unequivocally that kids who use multiple devices at once developed more problematic behaviors.

