UPDATE: Electra fire 100% contained, TAMFS reports

UPDATE: Sunday, December 12 at 6:27 p.m.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has released a final update that the 2,300-acre fire has been 100% contained.

UPDATE: Sunday, December 12 at 12:30 p.m.

TAMFS reported at 12:26 p.m. that the 2,300-acre fire has been 95% contained.

UPDATE: Sunday, December 12 at 10:00 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, the fire is still 2,300 acres and 85% contained.

TAMFS said fire crews’ plan is to mop up around 66 feet interior of the containment lines.

UPDATE: Saturday, December 11 at 4:25 p.m.

According to the TAMFS, 85% of the fire has been contained in the Electra area.

UPDATE: Saturday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m.

TAMFS is advising drivers traveling on 287 near Electra to be cautious while driving as crews conduct a burnout operation on the west side of Electra.

The burnout operation will secure containment lines and remove unburned vegetation.

UPDATE: Saturday, December 11 at 12:40 p.m.

TAMFS is reporting that the Electra Complex fire in Wichita County is now an estimated 2,300 acres and has been 65% contained as of 12:18 p.m.

Crews are continuing to construct a control line, patrol and mop-up.

UPDATE: Saturday, December 11 at 10:05 a.m.

According to TAMFS, the Electra Complex fire is an estimated 2,200 acres. The fire has been 40% contained as of 9:43 a.m.

Dozers are continuing to build a fireline. An air attack will fly the fire this morning to get a good size up and view of the fire area.

UPDATE: Friday, December 10 at 10:17 p.m.

According to the Texas A&M Forset Service, the fire near Electra is about 2,000 acres and about 20% of the fire is contained.

UPDATE: Friday, December 10 at 5:53 p.m.

According to TxDOT Wichita Falls, US 287 in the Electra area is now open from Harrold to SH-25.

UPDATE: Friday, December 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said residents northeast of Electra no longer need to consider evacuating homes.

Sheriff Duke said the main fire has moved into sparsely populated ranch land and has been brought under control in other areas.

The center of the fire is now burning along Krohn Road toward Highway 240 in Electra.

UPDATE: Friday, December 10 at 2:37 p.m.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke is advising residents north of Electra along Highway 25 and the Punkin Center area to self evacuate until they get control of a raging wildfire.

Sheriff Duke is also requesting residents not travel on U.S. 287 to Electra. He said the highway is closed going into Electra from Harrold to the north and also south into Electra. Highway 25 is also closed going into Electra.

Public videos posted on Snapchat Maps show the fires around town.









UPDATE: Friday, December 10 at 2:30 p.m.

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West said both the elementary and the junior/senior high school have been evacuated to the old high school, which is currently the administration building.

West said the kids are being picked up right now, and parents are being asked to pick their kids up from the administration building.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fire departments within a 120-mile radius have been called to respond to two uncontained grassfires in Electra.

According to scanner reports, one of the fires has jumped over Business 287 on the southern side of Electra.

Wichita County Commissioner Jeff Watts said the fires are near structures, and according to scanner traffic, two structures are already on fire.

The entire Texoma area is under a red flag warning due to high winds, which make it possible for fires to spread out of control very quickly.

Authorities in Electra are notifying residents on the southern side of Electra in the area of Business 287 and Valley Drive to evacuate as soon as possible, as the fire is not contained.

Officials are also beginning to close roads within Electra, including parts of Highway 25. Traffic is being rerouted in several parts of town.

Units with the Wichita Falls Fire Department, Electra Fire Department, Iowa Park Fire Department, and several other agencies are working to contain the blaze.

Watts said the Texas A&M Forest Service is also on the scene, and crews are “very blessed” to have their help.

The cause of the fire and the total damage caused are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as it becomes available.

