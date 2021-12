Married at First Sight Season 13 alum Jose San Miguel Jr. was seen with a new woman. He was photographed with her just days after he and Rachel Gordillo announced their divorce. They were the only couple still together following the reunion show for this season of the show. Now, nobody from this season survived. But, now all eyes are on Jose as fans wonder what is up with this new lady and who is she?

