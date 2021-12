December 4: New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius. The transformation is complete, my powerful Scorpion priestess! As you glide into Sagittarius season, you will move with more authenticity and tenacity. The month begins with a climactic New Moon and solar eclipse in Sagittarius on December 4. This will initiate bold energy in the realm of your birth chart involving earned income, material gains, and that cash money, honey. A new revenue stream, side hustle, or complete shift in income can manifest during this new six-month eclipse period. Prepare for the finishing touches on a major financial change that kicked off during June 2020.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO