Autumnal Restaurant Menus

12 framed and glazed menus 'Menu Paquebot' Thysville May 1930, 6 original menus 6 prints from originals. Individual menus 24cm x 14cm Provenance, consigned by the Roux Family (LOTS 600 - 630 Provenance: the following lots have been consigned by the Roux family, the famous family of French chefs who own Le Gavroche in Mayfair, amongst many other notable restaurants, the lots consigned have been hanging in the offices, kitchens, restaurants and Hotels of the Roux family. The Late Albert Roux, collected these over many years, he had a passion for chicken artwork, collecting historic menus and historic banqueting dinners memorabilia, awards, and framed old cook books recipes of note; and the family have now consigned these items for auction).
