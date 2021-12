Dec. 13—It took until the 13th game of the season, and an opponent whose defense ranks among the worst in the NFL. But Sunday, the Seahawks finally delivered the template for what coach Pete Carroll wants out of his offense — running and passing attacks that were both explosive and efficient, allowing Seattle to have almost perfect balance, with 29 runs and 28 passes. The Seahawks also had no turnovers and allowed no sacks after giving up at least two sacks in each of the first 12 games.

