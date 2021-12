Gabrielle Union is one of those women you instantly want to become friends with. In fact, if you follow her on Instagram you’re basically already friends. Rising to fame in the ’90s, as Kirsten Dunst’s cheerleading rival Isis in the cult flick Bring It On, today, Union is just as celebrated as an actor as she is activist, super mum (her daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade is an internet sensation), and founder of haircare line Flawless by Gabrielle Union. Here, she speaks to British Vogue about her relationship with beauty, the versatility of Black hair, her skincare secrets (111Skin), and the life lessons she hopes to instill in her children.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO