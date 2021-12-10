Getting a Greener Clean: Shampoo

What exactly does keratin do? According to celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins, who works with Elizabeth Olsen, Alison Brie, and Dakota Johnson, “keratin helps to rebuild the protein structure of your damaged hair. Over time, it should leave your hair silky and smooth.” Hawkins also notes that looking for keratin shampoo might be a great introduction to the multi-tasking ingredient. “If you’ve got frizzy locks and are afraid to take the leap and get a full-on keratin treatment at the salon, then a keratin shampoo is a great way to start,” he says. Although, he does note that while a rinse-out product like a keratin-laced shampoo won’t fully straighten your hair in the same way that a chemical treatment would, you'll definitely notice smoother hair over time. Here, 14 of the best keratin shampoos for stronger, healthier hair.
Comments / 0