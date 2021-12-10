ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Getting a Greener Clean: Shampoo

By Gemma Alexander
Earth 911
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo-poo But you might give up your hair. You could shave your head and simply use regular soap on your scalp. Most of us aren’t ready to make such a bold style statement in service to the environment. But unlike most other hygiene products, simply going without shampoo is an...

earth911.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

How to Clean a Shower Head (And Why You Really Need To)

After a sweat session at the gym or a messy day of gardening, nothing sounds better than jumping in the shower to rinse away the grime. And let’s be real: A shower offers a soothing reprieve from the day even if we haven’t done a single thing. Just like a dirty shower curtain, a dirty shower head is a major buzzkill, and not just because it looks grody. Our shower heads can accumulate grime, minerals, and even bacteria, which doesn’t bode well for a relaxing or clean moment. That’s why an important part of cleaning your bathroom is knowing how to clean shower head.
HOME & GARDEN
Elite Daily

The Best Shampoos For Wavy Hair

Everyone has their own unique set of concerns when it comes to developing a routine for their hair type. And for people with wavy hair, those concerns tend to focus on keeping their hair moisturized without making it feel greasy or weighed down. Regardless of what you're trying to achieve with your wavy hair, though, the first step in keeping it healthy and prepped for styling will always lie with your shampoo. The best shampoos for wavy hair are typically sulfate-free, meaning they don't contain any harsh cleansing agents that can strip away the moisture your hair needs. You'll also want to look for shampoos made with nourishing ingredients that can help restore said moisture, such as glycerin, hydrolyzed silks and proteins, and plant-derived oils.
HAIR CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

This Is the Science Behind Getting Your Laundry Perfectly Clean

You throw a load in the machine, add some soap, hit start, and forget about your laundry until you hear the beep telling you it’s finished. But a lot is going on between cycles —there’s some serious science involved in getting your laundry clean. And detergent choice, cycle or load size, water temperature, and machine type all make a difference in getting them fresh. Understanding how and why they do is important to getting a cleaner load of laundry every time.
SCIENCE
SPY

Wash Away Product Remnants and Excess Buildup With a Great Clarifying Shampoo

Any man who uses hair products knows the benefits of having the best clarifying shampoos around. The leftover gunk from gels and pomades can be a real problem, especially for men who use hair products every day. Clarifying shampoos are designed to gently wash away the remnants of hair products, any skin, product or chemical buildup and generally bring your hair back to “normal.” Because of their de-gunking power, you only need to use these shampoos once or twice a week. For men who need a daily cleanse, just use less shampoo and you’ll still have a great cleansing experience. So if...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Shampoo#Plastic Pollution#Clean Water#Sls
Elite Daily

The 10 Best Drugstore Dry Shampoos Under $15

If you’re a believer in dry shampoo, you've probably already realized that replenishing your collection with fancy, $30+ bottles isn't exactly a sustainable habit. Luckily, drugstore brands make some of the best dry shampoos out there. Like their premium counterparts, the best drugstore dry shampoos sop up oil at your roots and scalp, preserve your style, and inject your hair with some sexy texture and volume — all without making a dent in your wallet, since they all cost less than $15.
HAIR CARE
FIRST For Women

Shampooing Your Hair This Way Could Cause Hair Loss

Hair loss is of the more maddening side effects of getting older. Sometimes it feels like there’s nothing you can do to stop that inevitable shedding and better protect your scalp and strands. But could the way you wash your hair actually exacerbate it? One small change when you’re showering could make a difference over time, and it’s as easy as tweaking your shampoo technique.
HAIR CARE
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
In Style

People Say Their Hair Grows "Twice as Fast" With This Shampoo and Conditioner Set — and It's on Sale for $20

Before the holiday season really starts, get your beauty routine in check. If you're not loving how your hair looks these days, the solution could lie in new shampoo and conditioner formulated specifically to volumize and thicken strands. Ahead of Black Friday, you can get the OGX Thick and Full Biotin and Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner Set for its lowest price ever on Amazon.
HAIR CARE
Domaine

How to Clean Your Shower and Keep It Absolutely Gleaming

It should come as no surprise that you need to clean your shower. Our showers see us at our absolute filthiest, so it takes no time at all for soap scum, mildew, and other gunk to build up. “Generally speaking, bathrooms can be packed full of germs—and that’s especially true...
LIFESTYLE
wfla.com

Best toilet bowl cleaner

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a chore less appealing than cleaning the toilet bowl, but it’s essential for eliminating bacteria and protecting your toilet from accumulating dirt and mineral stains that could damage it in the long run. Scrubbing the...
LIFESTYLE
plasticsnews.com

A greener fashion world

Amsterdam-based Arch & Hook first burst on the fashion scene in 2019 with a sustainable clothes hanger produced from sustainably-sourced thermoplastic material derived from ocean-bound post-consumer waste plastic collected for the most part from four of the most polluting rivers on earth. The success of the sustainable hanger led to...
ENVIRONMENT
Elle

The 16 Best Keratin Shampoos For Stronger, Shinier Hair

What exactly does keratin do? According to celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins, who works with Elizabeth Olsen, Alison Brie, and Dakota Johnson, “keratin helps to rebuild the protein structure of your damaged hair. Over time, it should leave your hair silky and smooth.” Hawkins also notes that looking for keratin shampoo might be a great introduction to the multi-tasking ingredient. “If you’ve got frizzy locks and are afraid to take the leap and get a full-on keratin treatment at the salon, then a keratin shampoo is a great way to start,” he says. Although, he does note that while a rinse-out product like a keratin-laced shampoo won’t fully straighten your hair in the same way that a chemical treatment would, you'll definitely notice smoother hair over time. Here, 14 of the best keratin shampoos for stronger, healthier hair.
HAIR CARE
Mountain Times

Arctic shower; or, getting clean in the snow

By Sandra Dee Owens Living without running water for 8 years was the hardest part for me. In our early 20s my husband and I had bought a small piece of land with a burnt-down house on it. It was […] Read More The post Arctic shower; or, getting clean in the snow appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HOME & GARDEN
WWD

The 15 Best Hair Brushes for Every Hair Type

Click here to read the full article. A hairbrush, what could be simpler, right? Wrong. Extremely wrong. Finding the best hairbrush that suits your specific hair type and texture among the sea of paddle and round brushes or skinny and wide-tooth combs can be a little bit like trying to find the yellow brick road. Then, when it comes to styling, you may need a whole other set of hairbrushes, depending on how you’re looking to shape and style your strands. But whether you’re looking to detangle with ease or straighten and smooth your hair for a glossy blowout, there are...
HAIR CARE
coveteur.com

It Might Be Time to Break Up with Your Dry Shampoo

It was the perfect answer to a question that left many of us befuddled: Since we’ve been warned against overwashing, what’s the secret to freshening up your hair in-between? Enter dry shampoo — quick to apply, great at adding texture, and a surefire way to get more out of your blowout. What’s not to love?
HAIR CARE
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy