ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Ambient Meditations S2 Vol 55 - Rob Burger

By David Ireland
magneticmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Mixcloud + Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series and Spotify Playlist that is updated weekly:. Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Acast | TuneIn | Pocket Casts |...

www.magneticmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Summer of Soul’ Rerecording Mixer Paul Hsu on Why Questlove Was Right Director for Doc

Maintaining the integrity of the archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with performances by artists including Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder was paramount in the making of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). For Hulu’s musical film and Black history documentary, the material comes together with new interviews in an edit by Joshua L. Pearson. Of the sound, rerecording mixer Paul Hsu says, “The whole task was really keeping that woven structure very much alive. “It’s a little bit of a high-wire act where you have...
MUSIC
Amadhia

The Best Ambient on Bandcamp: November 2021

November finally brought weather that felt something like fall (at least in the American Northeast), and with it, a group of albums to match the chillier temperament. From Early Fern’s cozy and warm soundscapes to Duane Pitre’s frosted and freakish synths, the best ambient albums from this month take their various inspirations—the simple beauty of rural America, the vastness of the cosmos, academic studies of tone and form—and transform them into compositions that beget deep listening, perhaps best done watching the snow fall from the warm interior of your living room.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
magneticmag.com

Junkie XL Releases New EP 'A Fluff Scam' On Last Night On Earth

Producer, composer and music juggernaut Tom Holkenborg is back releasing some original music under his Junkie XL moniker. He has been very, very prolific as a composer, but hasn’t released an original music project as Junkie XL in almost a decade. In between he has been scoring blockbusters like Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Mad Max: Fury Road, Deadpool and Alita: Battle Angel. Today, he has released a new four-track EP A Fluff Scam on Sasha’s Last Night On Earth.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Magnetic Mix 172: Maymind

LA based musician / producer Maymind is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. Maymind released his new album June just a month ago, which captured the balance between dancing and at-home music. Born in Riga, Latvia Maymind has been around the world in search of his best musical self....
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ambient Jazz’s Quiet, Forceful Return

One of the year’s most memorable melodies consists of a seven-note refrain repeated, with slight variation, for more than three quarters of an hour. Sam Shepherd’s keyboard part from Promises—a full-length collaboration between the 35-year-old British musician better known as Floating Points, the 81-year-old American jazz legend Pharoah Sanders, and the London Symphony Orchestra—is soft and silvery. With an air of unquenchable mystery, it forms the frame for Sanders’ eloquent horn lead. The unobtrusive figure is the opposite of showy, and yet it frequently slips unbidden into my thoughts—when I’m washing dishes, say, or showering, or driving in silence—and germinates there, like a seed cracking open.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Teen Daze - Interior

British Columbia producer Jamison Isaak aka Teen Daze has spent the past decade or so putting out music that finds a middle ground between ambient-synthwave and indie pop. The gentle productions could be quite danceable, but also soothing to the soul. His new album Interior pushes that a little more, drawing on influence from French house to help shape a new sound with this LP.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Anderson
Person
Max Roach
Person
Archie Shepp
Person
Tom Zé
Person
Jonny Greenwood
Person
John Zorn
Person
Harold Budd
Person
Yusef Lateef
Person
Brian Eno
magneticmag.com

Tale Of Us' Anyma Releases New Two-Track EP ‘Running’

Italian producer and Tale of Us brainchild, Matteo Milleri releases his brand new EP Running as part of his solo project, Anyma. The Running EP is being released through 300 Entertainment / Afterlife. Running EP is a two-part release encompassing both an NFT (Eva 0) and two releases "Running" featuring vocals from Meg Myers and "Walking." While "Running" is a club-ready banger featuring the gorgeous Nashville-born singer-songwriter Meg Myers, "Walking" sees Anyma craft a dark bass-driven electronic track accompanied by calculated grooves and percussion samples. An artist who seems to ebb and flow between energetic club bangers and emotive songwriting moments, Anyma has excelled in his solo work, showcasing a production depth that stands out as unique to his work with Tale of Us.
MUSIC
Polygon

League of Legends’ new music is an ambient album based on Diana

Riot Games has released its second streaming-safe instrumental album, Sessions: Diana. The new album was announced on Thursday during the 2021 Game Awards, where several of the tracks were played during the show. Sessions: Diana is Riot’s second creator-safe album release this year after Sessions: Vi and features many similarities...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Mixcloud Soundcloud#Spotify Playlist#Apple Podcasts#Grid#Ambient Meditations#Iron Wine
Variety

‘Being the Ricardos’ Composer Daniel Pemberton on Crafting an Orchestral Score With Nostalgia and Wonder

Daniel Pemberton’s score for Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” is unlike anything he’s written to date — a surprising choice for this think-outside-the-box composer, but one that would fit comfortably in the 1950s milieu of the film itself. “I felt it needed a kind of classic score that echoed the golden age of Hollywood,” Pemberton says from his London studio. “A lot of the story is, in some ways, this dream of a perfect world, which Lucy’s searching for… the perfect home, a husband who is there.” He continues: “There is an element of nostalgia, not just looking back at these classic...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Zen Entrepreneur: Meditation Playlist

The idea that meditating is only for hippies, yogis, or people who want to achieve nirvana is long gone. Today many successful people attribute much of their accomplishments to meditation: Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey, and Sting are just a few of them. But what are the benefits of meditating? Beyond...
YOGA
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Google
magneticmag.com

Electronic Producer Halina Rice Presents: A Mixed Reality + Live AV Show

London-based electronic producer and all-round creative Halina Rice is set to perform a unique live performance blending electronic music with stunning reality visuals. Acclaimed for her vivid and eclectic sonic production, Halina uses creative sampling to craft evocative and melancholic soundscapes to beat-driven instrumentals. Now collaborating with an international team of designers and technologists, these live performances will blend electronic music with stunning mixed reality visuals where the artist will be mapped in real time into the live graphics. The performance will be delivered in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound by L-Acoustics.
MUSIC
Literary Hub

Afrodisiac: A Textual Meditation on Greg Tate

In 1982, my introduction to the music writing of future mentor and friend Greg Tate was a black magic moment that caused me to celebrate as his words literally changed my young life. Not that there weren’t a few Black music journalists/critics before him (LeRoi Jones, Phyl Garland) whose work I admired, but that morning I bought the Village Voice, opened to the record review section and read a piece on George Clinton (“Beyond the Zone of the Zero Funkativity”), that sent me soaring. It was a critique that was so eye-opening, funky fresh and inspiring, I felt like a kid who just watched a rocket blast towards the moon and decided he wanted to be an astronaut.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Summer of Soul’: How Questlove Tells a Story of Black Music and Culture Almost Erased From History

Ahmir Thompson, better known as Questlove, is the director behind the documentary “Summer of Soul,” which captures an important part of Black history, culture and music. In 1969, the Harlem Cultural Festival took place, a series of concerts that came to be collectively referred to as a Black Woodstock, except unlike Woodstock, it was nowhere to really be seen. The shows were unknown even to most music cognoscenti until Thompson discovered there were over 40 hours of footage in existence, captured by producer Hal Tulchin. From footage of Stevie Wonder at a turning point in his career to Mavis Staples duetting with...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Premiere: Fort Knox Five - Funk The World 69

1. Sweeps - What I'm Giving You. 3. Fort Knox Five - Playin With Fire ft. Emily Molloy. 6. Jamie Berry The Electric Swing Circus - Bella Belle (Jamie Berry Remix) 7. Lack of Afro - Bad Ass Self (feat. Kennzo) 8. Black Pumas - Fire (DC’s Finest Edit)
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy