100 gecs played Terminal 5 (pics, setlist)

UK band Wet Leg wrapped up their whirlwind visit to NYC, including three sold-out shows and a TV taping, on Thursday night at Williamsburg's Baby's All Right. This was a shorter set than they played at Mercury Lounge and Union Pool, omitting "I Don't Wanna Go Out," "Piece of Shit," or the cover of Talking Heads' "Psycho Killer." Baby's did get all their officially released songs -- "Wet Dream," "Too Late Now," "Oh No," and "Chaise Longue" -- and the best of the unreleased ones from their upcoming debut, including "Supermarket," "Loving You," and "Angelica." The crowd was very into it, dancing and singing along loudly to "Wet Dream" and "Chaise Longue," in particular.
Comments / 0