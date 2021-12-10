100 gecs played Terminal 5 (pics, setlist)

Montreal singer-songwriter Ada Lea released her second album, one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden, in September via Saddle Creek and Next Door Records. It's been getting some year end list love, and she played a couple of US shows supporting it this month, in NYC and Los Angeles. The NYC show happened on Wednesday night (12/8) at Baby's All Right, where after an opening set from Hudson-via-Los Angeles duo Babehoven, Ada Lea took the stage with her band (and a few special guests she invited up) to play a set that pulled mostly from her new album. Songs like "damn," "hurt," and "my love 4 u is real" sounded as gorgeous live as they do on album, and you can see pictures from the show (including one of the setlist) and a couple of video clips below.

