Rock Music

100 gecs played Terminal 5 (pics, setlist)

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperimental duo 100 gecs have a new album, 10000 gecs, on the way, and they've been on tour in North America throughout the fall. That tour wraps up with a pair of NYC shows at Terminal 5, the first of which happened on Thursday night (12/9)....

www.brooklynvegan.com

brooklynvegan.com

Genesis played MSG and UBS Arena on ‘Last Domino?’ Tour (pics, setlist, video)

Genesis are currently on The Last Domino? tour and after playing two nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden last week, stopped by the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park. The tour is being billed as the last for the band, whose long-running members Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks are all over 70. Collins has also been battling health problems in recent years, and following degenerative nerve damage, can no longer play drums behind the kit and walks with a cane, but that hasn't stopped him from singing his heart out on this tour.
ROCK MUSIC
963kklz.com

Win Toto Tickets

Tune in to 96.3 KKLZ at 4:10pm today (11/29/21-12/3/21) and play Martino’s Mystery Melody for your chance to score a pair of tickets to see TOTO in The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Friday night, February 25, 2022! You can also register on our website for a second chance to win tickets!
LAS VEGAS, NV
JamBase

The Disco Biscuits & YellowHeart Launch NFT Collections

The Disco Biscuits announced a partnership with YellowHeart for NFT collections featuring animated artwork created by digital artist The Real Theory paired with access to redeemable exclusive live show content. Other goodies coming to those who purchase include early access to pre-sales for future NFT drops, meet and greets with tDB and the ability to purchase VIP show tickets.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Brady
brooklynvegan.com

LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel Night 3 (pics, video, setlist)

After taking Thanksgiving weekend off, LCD Soundsystem continued their 20-show Brooklyn Steel residency on Monday night (11/29), the third show of their series. No songs they hadn't already played at the first two nights were performed on Monday, nor have they played their cover of Spacemen 3's "Big City" since the first show, but they did play deep cuts "Thrills," "On Repeat," "Beat Connection," and their cover of Joy Division's "No Love Lost," all of which hadn't been played in over a decade since this current run.
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Method Man & Redman played Sony Hall (pics, video)

GZA, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah's ‘3 Chambers’ tour just rolled through NYC and not too long after that, fellow Wu-Tang member Method Man played Sony Hall the night before Thanksgiving with regular cohort Redman. Meth & Red's set included "Da Rockwilder," "Bring the Pain," "How High," "Errbody Scream," and more....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qrockonline.com

Fozzy announces new album, ﻿'Boombox'

Fozzy has announced a new album called Boombox. The eighth studio effort from Chris Jericho and company — and their first since their 2017 breakout effort Judas — will arrive April 15. It includes the previously released singles “Sane” and “Nowhere to Run,” both of which hit the top 10 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Setlist#Bowery Presents#Mememe
brooklynvegan.com

New Pornographers played ‘Mass Romantic’ & ‘Twin Cinema’ at Webster Hall (pics, setlists, video)

Canadian greats New Pornographers are are currently on short tour where they're playing two night stands in cities, with back-to-front performances of their 2001 album Mass Romantic and 2005's Twin Cinema on different nights. The shows are extra special in that they feature both Dan Bejar, who hasn't featured on a NP album since 2014's Brill Bruisers, and Neko Case, making for a rare convergence, along with AC Newman, of the group's primary creative forces and vocalists.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Watch LCD Soundsystem play “Other Voices” for the first time (Brooklyn Steel Night 4 video & setlist)

LCD Soundsystem continue to throw curveballs into their sets during their current Brooklyn Steel residency. On Tuesday night, the fourth of their run, they performed "Other Voices," the Talking Heads-y track off 2017's American Dream, for the first time ever. They also tried out Spacemen 3's "Big City" again, opening the show with it and adding some special lighting effects with the title in big letters behind them.
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

19 New Songs Out Today

SKY CREATURE (mem THE FORMS) - "NO ONE" Sky Creature is the new project fronted by Majel Connery that also includes The Forms' Matt Walsh, and they're releasing their double EP Bear Mountain/Childworld in June of 2022. First single "No One" is out now, and it's got some of that anxious Forms energy, but Majel's voice takes it into much different territory. The band also have a NYC show on TV Eye on Thursday (12/9).
THEATER & DANCE
brooklynvegan.com

Glacier Veins talk favorite albums of 2021

Portland, OR atmospheric pop punks Glacier Veins released their debut LP The World You Want to See, which we named one of the best punk albums of the year, in 2020, and while we're still waiting for its follow up, they did share the great new song "Cover Me" and a Jawbreaker cover this year, and did some touring.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The Feelies @ Brooklyn Made on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for night one (May 20) and night two (May 21) of The Feelies' shows at Brooklyn Made go on BrooklynVegan presale today at 10 AM. Use password BROOKLYNVEGAN. Our presale runs through Thursday (12/9) at 10 PM and if you miss out on it, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (12/10) at 10 AM.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Wet Leg wrapped up NYC run at Baby’s All Right (pics, setlist, video)

UK band Wet Leg wrapped up their whirlwind visit to NYC, including three sold-out shows and a TV taping, on Thursday night at Williamsburg's Baby's All Right. This was a shorter set than they played at Mercury Lounge and Union Pool, omitting "I Don't Wanna Go Out," "Piece of Shit," or the cover of Talking Heads' "Psycho Killer." Baby's did get all their officially released songs -- "Wet Dream," "Too Late Now," "Oh No," and "Chaise Longue" -- and the best of the unreleased ones from their upcoming debut, including "Supermarket," "Loving You," and "Angelica." The crowd was very into it, dancing and singing along loudly to "Wet Dream" and "Chaise Longue," in particular.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

What’s Going on Saturday?

The New Pornographers stream their performance of Mass Romantic in full from Vancouver's Vogue Theatre at 11:30 PM ET (tickets). Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK. Join our EMAIL LIST. For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Baroness played their first of two all-request shows at Saint Vitus (pics, setlist)

Baroness are currently on an all-request tour, and they played their first of two sold-out Brooklyn shows at Saint Vitus last night (12/7). Requests were submitted prior to the show, and Baroness' 22-song set included 10 requests, nine of which were played at the beginning, but they saved the tenth for last because frontman John Baizley said it's "kind of a special song" ("Tower Falls"). John and Gina Gleason also did two acoustic songs together: "Cocainium" and "Foolsong." You can check out the full setlist and more pictures from the show (by Stephanie V. Augello) below. Baroness do it again at Vitus tonight (12/8).
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Eddie Vedder Announces 2022 U.S. Tour With New Band the Earthlings

Eddie Vedder is hitting the road in February to support his upcoming LP Earthling, and he’s bringing along his new band the Earthlings. The group includes Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, former Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Ada Lea played Baby’s All Right with Babehoven (pics, video, setlist)

Montreal singer-songwriter Ada Lea released her second album, one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden, in September via Saddle Creek and Next Door Records. It's been getting some year end list love, and she played a couple of US shows supporting it this month, in NYC and Los Angeles. The NYC show happened on Wednesday night (12/8) at Baby's All Right, where after an opening set from Hudson-via-Los Angeles duo Babehoven, Ada Lea took the stage with her band (and a few special guests she invited up) to play a set that pulled mostly from her new album. Songs like "damn," "hurt," and "my love 4 u is real" sounded as gorgeous live as they do on album, and you can see pictures from the show (including one of the setlist) and a couple of video clips below.
MUSIC

