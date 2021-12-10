ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How will the new Covid rules in England affect golf?

By Steve Carroll
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolf clubs must “consider the layout of their facilities, especially their clubhouses” when applying new rules on Covid-19 restrictions, England Golf have explained. The governing body has issued advice to clubs following the Government’s announcement of an increase to the mandatory use of face coverings and working from...

Nature.com

Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
The Independent

Omicron emergency: How does the UK plan to tackle Covid-19 ‘tidal wave’?

Boris Johnson has declared an “Omicron emergency” and warned people against thinking the new variant will not make them seriously ill.Here is a look at what the current situation is in the UK and what is expected to happen over the coming days and weeks.– What was the main announcement during Mr Johnson’s pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday night?The PM has brought forward the target of offering a Covid-19 booster jab to every adult by a month.The target had previously been the end of January, but that has been brought forward to the end of December.He said everyone...
The Independent

What are the changing rules across the UK as Covid passes come into force in England

As the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads, each of the four UK nations are reacting differently.However, leaders are also echoing similar messages about stepping up their vaccination programmes.Here are the rules and outlook for each of the countries:What’s the situation in England?England has the most relaxed rules in the UK at the moment, with the introduction of new restrictions following a vote by MPs in Parliament.The measures, including Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues, passed the Commons with the support of Labour, who back tighter controls.It is now mandatory for nightclubs and large venues to check the Covid...
WNCT

How will the ‘Omicron’ COVID-19 variant affect travel in the state?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Biden Administration announced earlier this week a travel ban to a series of South African countries due to the development of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Airport directors and teams across the state say when it comes to COVID-19 and its variants, they have not relaxed guidelines once since the start […]
brumpost.com

How the new Omicron strain is affecting South Africa

Just the past week, the entire world was made aware of a new COVID strain which was first discovered in South Africa. The revelation was made by Dr. Sikhulile Moyo when analyzing COVID-19 samples in his lab in Botswana where he noticed that the new samples looked different from others he’d worked on.
The Independent

South African president tests positive for COVID, mildly ill

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the disease Sunday, his office said.Ramaphosa started feeling unwell and a test confirmed COVID-19, a statement from the presidency announced.He is self-isolating in Cape Town and is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service, the statement said. He has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.Ramaphosa, 69, is fully vaccinated. The statement didn’t say whether he had been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant.Last week, Ramaphosa visited four West African countries. He and all members of...
Reuters

S.Africa reports record daily COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Africa reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in a fourth wave believed to be largely caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 26,976 new cases in the past 24 hours, surpassing a...
BBC

Plan B: How will working from home rules affect people?

People in England should start working at home again from Monday where possible, the government has said. What does that mean for the workers returning to their home desks and the businesses which depend on workers' lunchtime trade?. "I quite enjoy going into the office on a personal basis really,"...
The Independent

Number of pupils in England off school due to Covid rises ahead of Christmas

The number of children absent from school for Covid-related reasons in England has risen after the emergence of the Omicron variant, Government figures show.The Department for Education (DfE) estimates that 2.9% of all pupils – nearly 236,000 children – were not in class for reasons connected to coronavirus on December 9.This was up from around 208,000 children, or 2.6% of all pupils, on November 25.The figures come amid reports that some schools and colleges have switched to remote lessons this week in the run-up to Christmas, while some parents are choosing to keep their children out of class amid concerns.But...
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
The Independent

Hotel quarantine to be abandoned

Hotel quarantine for travellers arriving in England will be abandoned, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced.The Cabinet minister told the Commons that the 11 countries on the red list will be removed at 4am on Wednesday.The list was resurrected last month in a bid to reduce the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.People arriving in the UK from 11 African countries such as South Africa, Nigeria and Zambia have been required to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285 for solo travellers.But the policy is being scrapped as the strain is now prevalent in the UK. Read More Covid omicron news: Booster vaccine queues reach six hoursOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantWill there be a new UK lockdown before Christmas as part of Plan B?
