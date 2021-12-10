ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd thinks the Boston Celtics are where Damian Lillard should want to end up

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Does it make sense for the Portland Trail Blazers to move their star point guard Damian Lillard to the Boston Celtics? At least one prominent analyst believes the Celtics are the best fit to take on the superstar floor general who some question whether he is on the precipice of not being a superstar anymore.

Cowherd dances around this point in a recent segment on his show “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” of Fox Sports 1 fame, and never delineates what he thinks a fair package for the Trail Blazers star might be, but suggests the fit with All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is a good one for both if the end goal is hanging a banner.

The Fox Sports 1 host rightfully points to the significant contract Lillard possesses as a major mitigating factor that also needs consideration.

Would Boston be the most logical landing spot for Lillard post-Portland? For us, the devil is in the details, but you should watch the clip for yourselves and see what you think on this potentially explosive trade suggestion.

