Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles Respond To Anthony Edwards And Pat Beverley's Comments On Gobert's Defense: "What People Need To Understand Is We’re Not Playing A Pickup Game In The Park. It’s Not A 1-On-1 Game."

The Utah Jazz had a test of high level defensive teams one after another and they crushed all of them. Plus, against Washington they added a defensive element for another blowout win. Today on Locked On Jazz, we review this stretch David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Lokce will also look at the improved play of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Last Friday, Locked On stumbbled upon the importance of the big man and we will look deeper into that in today’s show as well — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO