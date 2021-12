CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools, along with America’s First Federal Credit Union, recognizes a teacher and staff member each month. Tuesday, they shared their picks for the month of December. Teacher of the Month: Mark Adams, Hanceville High School (HHS) Library Media Specialist Mark Adams began teaching at Hanceville High in 2000. He transitioned to library media specialist in 2008. “To use the cliché, he goes above and beyond is an understatement,” said Daniel Wakefield, Hanceville High School principal. “Adams is on the leadership team at Hanceville, stays late when needed without being asked, helps our senior teachers create a plan to...

