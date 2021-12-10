ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Man charged with attacks on 6 women in Southern California

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A suspected serial rapist has been charged with attacks on six women in Southern California, including one who was left in a ditch with a broken leg, authorities said Friday.

Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia, 37, is charged with attempted murder, rape and other counts in a string of attacks from September 2000 to August 2021 in the Coachella Valley, said Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

Three victims were strangled to unconsciousness and one was struck by a pickup truck and left in a ditch for more than two days until she was found by a maintenance worker, Hestrin said. He said the victims are in the process of recovering.

“This is a serial rapist, and the level of violence here is stunning,” Hestrin told reporters.

Garcia was arrested in October and charged with attacks on four women. Online court records show he pleaded not guilty.

Hestrin says new charges are being added, and Garcia was expected to appear in court on these charges Friday.

A person at the office of Garcia’s lawyer Andrew Trautman declined to comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Police: 6 shooting victims range in age from 12 to 19

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The six young people found shot in a stolen SUV early Monday ranged in age from 12 to 19, Durham police said Tuesday. Officers called to a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. Monday found a Hyundai Santa Fe crashed into a utility pole into a utility pole and six shooting victims, including 19-year-old Isaiah Carrington and a 15-year-old girl who died on the scene, police said Tuesday.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Colorado dog that was missing for 2 weeks rescued from ledge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A dog missing for two weeks in Colorado was rescued from a ledge about 50 yards (46 meters) above a creek and is now back home. An animal control officer with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region anchored herself to a wooden fence and rappelled down to the dog using a mountaineering harness and rope provided by a man living nearby during the Dec. 1 rescue, the humane society said Monday on Facebook.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Ap
The Associated Press

Indictments: SC sheriff ordered deputy to shock inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff in South Carolina was indicted and suspended from office Tuesday for ordering a deputy to shock an inmate three times, authorities said. Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon said in a statement immediately after the May 2020 incident that the inmate attacked him while trying to escape from a cell. The original charges against the inmate for assaulting a police officer still stand.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
The Associated Press

North Carolina murder suspect apprehended in Georgia

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man being sought on murder and assault charges in connection with a shooting has been arrested in Georgia, a sheriff’s office said Tuesday. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said last week that its detectives were searching for Clemente Hernandez-Mojica, a suspect...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Woman gets 5 years for panhandler killing cover story

BALTIMORE (AP) — A woman who helped her father cover up his wife’s 2018 murder with a tale of a knife-wielding panhandler has been sentenced to five years in prison. Valeria Smith was sentenced Monday, two years after pleading guilty to acting as an accessory after the slaying of Jacquelyn Smith, admitting that she ditched her stepmother’s purse at a bus stop to support the panhandler story, The Baltimore Sun reported.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Police: Virginia woman killed in gas station armed robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A 65-year-old woman was shot and killed during what was described as an attempted robbery at a gas station in Virginia Beach, police said. Virginia Beach police said officers responded to a report late Monday afternoon of a person with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. When the officers arrived, they located the gunshot victim, and despite immediate medical attention, the victim died of their wounds, police said.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Calls for judge to resign over video with racist language

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Racist language heard in a video recorded at the home of a Louisiana judge has led to calls for her resignation. The video shows a television set displaying security footage of what appears to be a foiled burglary at the judge’s home. Laughter and racist slurs are heard from the viewers — who aren’t visible on camera — as they watch two people capture the suspect.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Associated Press

Man gets over 2 years in prison for Pelosi threat after riot

A North Carolina man who came to Washington armed with guns and threatened to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the day after the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years and four months in prison. Cleveland Meredith Jr. had planned to attend President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington on Jan. 6, but a vehicle breakdown caused him to arrive after the riot had ended. He remained in Washington at a hotel and sent his uncle a text the day after the insurrection using a misogynistic term to describe the House Speaker and saying he was thinking of heading to her speech and “putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

OJ Simpson a ‘completely free man’; parole ends in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson is a free man. The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, a day after a hearing before the Nevada Board of Parole, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

682K+
Followers
361K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy