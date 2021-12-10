ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Arbitrating Contract Formation Challenges: Putting the Cart Before the Horse?

By Avi Israeli, Karen Sebaski
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article examines how New York courts approach the question of arbitrability generally and explores the murky depths of New York case law where that question coincides with a challenge to contract formation. Because arbitration is “a creature of contract,” the threshold question to be decided on a motion...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Litigation

Consider these five strategies securities defendants can employ to win before trial, set up appellate opportunities, and obtain settlement leverage. While New York courts have not squarely addressed the parameters for these inquiries in any definitive manner, related cases decided in differing contexts provide useful guidance as university administrators and advisors seek to differentiate the true religious observer from the exemption candidate motivated by concerns unrelated to faith.
LAW
Law.com

A Latham Team Led by Elizabeth Deeley Defends Amazon in Lawsuit Challenging the Platform's Promotion of Minority-Owned, Women and LGBTQ Sellers

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Latham & Watkins partners Elizabeth Deeley, Roman Martinez, Daniel Meron and Colleen C. Smith have stepped in to defend Amazon.com in a class action challenging programs that aim to promote minority-owned, women-owned and LGBT sellers on its platform. The suit was filed Oct. 28 in California Southern District Court by Greg Adler P.C. on behalf of heterosexual white male sellers who allege that the initiatives constitute unlawful discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Barry Ted Moskowitz, is 3:21-cv-01833, Correll v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration Clause#Cart Before The Horse
Law.com

Law Firms Are Finding Hybrid Hard: The Morning Minute

HYBRID HARDSHIPS - The pandemic was incredibly trying and difficult for the legal industry in many ways. Still, it taught us all something valuable about law firms. In the face of crushing adversity, so many of them were able to reach down deep and discover new levels of resiliency and adaptability they never knew they were capable of… Anyway, that’s all over now. As Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, a new survey has found that, 21 months into the pandemic, law firms are struggling mightily with the concept of hybrid work. Some lawyers are in the office, others are out of the office—it’s bedlam! Getting phased office returns right is still the most pressing challenge facing law firms heading into 2022, according to the latest Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory, published Dec. 9. The report also found some firm leaders believe the current norm of part-time, in-person work is presenting more hurdles than that initial wave of the pandemic that sent most everyone home 100% of the time. “Many firms tell us that implementing a hybrid model is proving to be more challenging than operating a fully remote model,” the report said.
SOFTWARE
Law.com

Duane Morris Removes Product Liability Lawsuit Against Wright Medical Group

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Duane Morris on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Wright Medical Group to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Michael Marshall on behalf of himself and John Shorter. The case is 3:21-cv-00212, Marshall et al v. Wright Medical Technology, Inc. et al.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
blogforarizona.net

New York AG To Depose Donald Trump In Fraud Investigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking a deposition from former president Donald Trump early next year as part of her investigation into potential fraud inside the Trump Organization. New York attorney general seeks Trump’s deposition as part of civil fraud investigation:. James has requested to take his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

First U.S. vaccine mandate in 1809 launched 200 years of court battles

At the turn of the 19th century, a Massachusetts doctor named Benjamin Waterhouse learned that an English physician had been injecting people with the cowpox virus and claiming it protected them from the deadlier smallpox. So Waterhouse decided to test this novel treatment on his 5-year-old son and expose him to smallpox patients.
U.S. POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy